Sean Brady labels Leon Edwards as “salty” while reflecting on dominant win over the former champion at UFC London

Sean Brady defeated Leon Edwards via submission in the main event of UFC London on March 22. The build-up was not the most heated of either man's career, but following the result, Brady labeled Edwards as "salty".

'Rocky' suffered a title defeat to Belal Muhammad in his previous performance at UFC 304 in Manchester, England. But with their fight having taken place at 5 a.m. due to the U.S. prime time pay-per-view times, Edwards had pointed to the early-morning start as the main reason for his loss to Muhammad.

Edwards' comments were slammed by 'Remember the Name', who labeled the statement as an excuse.

The former champion was hoping to bounce back with a strong performance against Brady, one of the division's brightest contenders. But he suffered another setback in a slightly underwhelming performance from the 33-year-old.

Brady was interviewed by Full Send MMA following the event, where he looked back at his win over Edwards, saying:

"Leon was super salty afterwards, so I kind of understand what Belal's been talking about. I think Leon was too focused on Belal all week, and not me. And that was the worst thing that ever happened to him."

Check out Sean Brady's comments about Leon Edwards below (1:05):

Sean Brady reflects on perfect performance against Leon Edwards

Sean Brady secured the biggest win of his career against Leon Edwards at UFC London. The Philadelphia native is one of the division's most promising contenders, having tasted defeat just once in his career, against current champion Belal Muhammad when they clashed at UFC 280 in 2023.

Brady's victory over Edwards will in all likelihood see him overtake 'Rocky' as the new No.1-ranked welterweight in the division, putting him in a prime position to receive a coveted UFC title shot.

Following his win over the former champion, the 32-year-old was interviewed by ESPN MMA, where he said:

"To be honest, it was a lot easier than I thought it was going to be... I was a little surprised at how confused he seemed to be on the ground. Once I had him there, I think that just says how good I am on the ground but yeah, it literally went exactly to gameplan the last 4 to 5 weeks. I couldn't have scripted it better to be honest with you."

Check out Sean Brady's comments below (0:50):

