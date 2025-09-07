"Garry was secretly loving it" - Fans spot Carlos Prates and Ian Garry’s tense reaction to Mauricio Ruffy’s UFC Paris defeat

Fans have reacted to a clip of Ian Garry and Carlos Prates reacting to Mauricio Ruffy's first UFC loss this past weekend at UFC Paris. Ruffy locked horns with Benoit Saint-Denis in the co-main event of UFC Paris.Despite being the underdog, Saint-Denis dragged Ruffy into exhausting grappling exchanges and neutralized the latter's striking from the opening bell, constantly level changing and confusing the Brazilian.In the second round, 'God of War,' after securing another takedown, took Ruffy's back and forced the tap with a face crank.Ruffy's comrade, Partes, and the latter's former opponent Garry, who were in attendance for UFC Paris, were spotted standing next to each other. Prates was upset after Ruffy's defeat, and even Garry appeared dissatisfied. Championship Rounds on X reshared a clip of 'The Nightmare' and 'The Future' reacting after Ruffy tapped.Check out Ian Garry and Carlos Prates reacting to Mauricio Ruffy's first UFC loss below:Fans reacted to this clip. A user wrote:&quot;Garry was secretly loving it&quot;Another commented:&quot;The fighting bums&quot;Few others wrote:&quot;UFC either purposely sits foes next to each other or UFC makes friends out of anyone.&quot;&quot;I feel your pain, Prates. I’m still not over it. Had super high hopes for my boy Ruffy.&quot;Check out a few more reactions below:Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]Islam Makhachev has a mantra for Mauricio RuffyFormer UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, who is now preparing for his welterweight debut, has also reacted to Mauricio Ruffy's first UFC loss. Previously, Ruffy had warned Makhachev after his arrival in the UFC and had also shown interest in fighting the Dagestani for the belt.Reacting to Ruffy's submission loss at UFC Paris, Makhachev posted on X:&quot;Train more, speak less, that's the key to success #UFCParis&quot;In another post on X, the former P4P king pointed out that Ruffy has &quot;zero grappling.&quot;&quot;Win or lose, Ruffy has zero grappling&quot;Check out Islam Makhachev's comments below:Islam Makhachev's X posts. [Screenshots courtesy: @MAKHACHEVMMA on X]