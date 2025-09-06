UFC Paris: Benoit Saint Denis vs. Mauricio Ruffy: Live round-by-round updates

Lightweight fighters Benoit Saint Denis and Mauricio Ruffy are set to face each other in the co-main event of UFC Paris.

Ad

Denis has been part of the leading MMA promotion for over three years. After losing his debut fight, 'God of War' went on a five-fight winning streak until he faced Dustin Poirier at UFC 299. Denis faced another setback in his next match, losing to Renato Moicano. Heading into UFC Paris, the Frenchman is coming off a submission victory over Kyle Prepolec at UFC 315.

On the other hand, Ruffy is relatively new to the promotion, having entered through Dana White's Contender Series in 2023. He currently holds an unblemished UFC record of 3-0, with victories over Jamie Mullarkey, James Llontop, and most recently, King Green at UFC 313.

Ad

Trending

While Denis is an efficient grappler with a strong background in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Ruffy is known for his knockout power. Notably, the Brazilian has achieved 11 of his 13 professional MMA wins by KO/TKO.

UFC Paris is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at the Accor Arena in Paris, France. The prelims kick off at 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT, followed by the main card action starting at 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT, live on ESPN+ in the United States. Fans in India can watch the event on Sony LIV.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.