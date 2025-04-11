  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Mauricio Ruffy wants Conor McGregor to play a key role if he fights Islam Makhachev: "Khabib is going to be there"

Mauricio Ruffy wants Conor McGregor to play a key role if he fights Islam Makhachev: "Khabib is going to be there"

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Apr 11, 2025 06:52 GMT
ruffy
Mauricio Ruffy (center) calls on Conor McGregor (left) to corner him in a future fight with Islam Makhachev (right) [Image Courtesy: @ufc via X/Twitter, @Ruffymma via X/Twitter, and @UFCEurope via X/Twitter]

Although he isn't yet a ranked lightweight, Mauricio Ruffy has already envisioned a UFC lightweight title fight with Islam Makhachev. In fact, he would like the legendary Conor McGregor to be by his corner when or if he ever manages to face the Dagestani star.

Ad

He said as much in a recent interview with the MMA Junkie, during which he touched on his admiration for the Irishman, who he more than emulates in the cage with his stance and striking style. However, he wants to do more than pay homage to McGregor, and hopes to one day have him in his corner.

"One thing that I want is when I'm ready to fight Islam Makhachev, when I go to fight him, I want to invite Conor McGregor to be in my corner, so it's us against the Russians. I want Conor McGregor there. I want Conor McGregor there and to be up close and taste the victory for when I beat the Russians. Khabib [Nurmagomedov] is going to be there, of course, so I want Conor McGregor to be there as part of my corner."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out Mauricio Ruffy's call for Conor McGregor to be in his corner (18:15):

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

youtube-cover
Ad

The Brazilian is coming of a stunning spinning wheel kick knockout of King Green at UFC 313. However, a matchup with the reigning UFC lightweight champion is quite a ways away for him. Makhachev is unlikely to stick around long enough for Ruffy to crack the top five, as he hasn't even cracked the top 15.

This is especially the case with Makhachev's dreams of capturing a welterweight belt the more he struggles with the 155-pound weight cut.

Ad

Mauricio Ruffy isn't the only fighter who wanted Conor McGregor in his corner against MMA's Dagestani contingent

While Mauricio Ruffy is the latest fighter to express an interest in Conor McGregor cornering him against a Dagestani MMA champion, he isn't the first. At PFL Champions Series 1, Paul Hughes challenged and lost to reigning Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov.

Ad

Hughes wasted no time in making it clear he wanted McGregor in his corner against the Nurmagomedov clan. Unfortunately, that never came to fruition, and Hughes and McGregor have since found themselves in a heated feud due to the former's post-fight exchange with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

About the author
Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications