Mauricio Ruffy wants Conor McGregor to play a key role if he fights Islam Makhachev: "Khabib is going to be there"

Although he isn't yet a ranked lightweight, Mauricio Ruffy has already envisioned a UFC lightweight title fight with Islam Makhachev. In fact, he would like the legendary Conor McGregor to be by his corner when or if he ever manages to face the Dagestani star.

Ad

He said as much in a recent interview with the MMA Junkie, during which he touched on his admiration for the Irishman, who he more than emulates in the cage with his stance and striking style. However, he wants to do more than pay homage to McGregor, and hopes to one day have him in his corner.

"One thing that I want is when I'm ready to fight Islam Makhachev, when I go to fight him, I want to invite Conor McGregor to be in my corner, so it's us against the Russians. I want Conor McGregor there. I want Conor McGregor there and to be up close and taste the victory for when I beat the Russians. Khabib [Nurmagomedov] is going to be there, of course, so I want Conor McGregor to be there as part of my corner."

Ad

Trending

Check out Mauricio Ruffy's call for Conor McGregor to be in his corner (18:15):

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

The Brazilian is coming of a stunning spinning wheel kick knockout of King Green at UFC 313. However, a matchup with the reigning UFC lightweight champion is quite a ways away for him. Makhachev is unlikely to stick around long enough for Ruffy to crack the top five, as he hasn't even cracked the top 15.

This is especially the case with Makhachev's dreams of capturing a welterweight belt the more he struggles with the 155-pound weight cut.

Ad

Mauricio Ruffy isn't the only fighter who wanted Conor McGregor in his corner against MMA's Dagestani contingent

While Mauricio Ruffy is the latest fighter to express an interest in Conor McGregor cornering him against a Dagestani MMA champion, he isn't the first. At PFL Champions Series 1, Paul Hughes challenged and lost to reigning Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Hughes wasted no time in making it clear he wanted McGregor in his corner against the Nurmagomedov clan. Unfortunately, that never came to fruition, and Hughes and McGregor have since found themselves in a heated feud due to the former's post-fight exchange with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.