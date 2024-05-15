“Just go with it” - Flyweight kickboxing king Superlek says he doesn’t want to take the easy route ahead of ONE 168

Superlek Kiatmoo9 might just be your favorite fighter's favorite fighter. The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion is that rare breed of old-school martial artist who will fight anyone, anytime, and anywhere.

Proving just how tough he is, Superlek will face the dangerous Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Friday Fights 68 mere weeks before his impending super fight against Jonathan Haggerty.

While some fans scratched their heads after ONE Championship announced Superlek's fight against Kongthoranee, 'The Kicking Machine' maintained that it's just a typical day's work for him.

"Nothing is easy for me ⚡️ Just go with it ✌️ However, I'll put 💯 effort. Let's go ⚡️ Superlek is ready to work 🙏💯," posted Superlek on Instagram.

Superlek decided to shake the fanbase when he accepted a fight against the streaking Kongthoranee on June 28 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Kongthoranee is a methodical striker who rides a seven-fight winning streak heading into ONE Friday Fights 68. Summed up, the 27-year-old won't be a pushover even for someone with the caliber of Superlek.

The Thai megastar will have barely three months of preparation after he faces Kongthoranee in Bangkok and shifts his sights to Haggerty for their showdown at ONE 168: Denver on September 6 at Ball Arena.

Superlek makes his bid for two-sport and two-division supremacy when he challenges Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Championship's on-site return to the United States.

Superlek lists the traits that make Jonathan Haggerty such a dangerous opponent

Superlek knows his Denver super fight against Jonathan Haggerty could be the biggest match of his already legendary career, and he quickly listed what made 'The General' such a formidable opponent against anyone who faced him.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Superlek outlined what separated Haggerty from the field:

"His main strength is his power. He's also a well-rounded fighter with versatility. There are a lot of athletes whose highlights are punches, especially foreigners. Not Haggerty, though. He has everything a Muay Thai athlete should have," said Superlek.