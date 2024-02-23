"Just how hard does topuria hit?" - Fans react to Bryce Mitchell's bizarre conspiracy theory on Native American history

Fans have reacted to Bryce Mitchell's bizarre conspiracy theory on Native American history.

Mitchell is among the best featherweight fighters on the UFC roster. Moreover, he is also known for his rather bizarre viewpoints. Having been quite vocal about his beliefs of the Earth being flat in the past, the 145-pounder has now commented on the American land's original inhabitants.

Responding to a comment on Instagram, Mitchell had this to say:

"Well, they couldn't beat the white man cause the white man came with Jesus and we stand together. The natives all spent their time killing each other and raping the losers and never progressed past basic tribes. I prefer society for things such as air conditioning and cars, and whatnot."

Mitchell's comment quickly garnered a lot of attention on the social media platform and has sparked hilarious reactions from the fans. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Just how hard does Topuria hit?"

"So he's progressed from weird conspiracies to just being racist"

"CTE putting up Witt Chamberlain numbers inside that man's skull"

Bryce Mitchell reveals his family and friends thought he was dead following his KO against Josh Emmett

Bryce Mitchell was last seen inside the octagon at UFC 296 in December last year. He accepted the fight against Josh Emmett on short notice after Giga Chikadze was forced to withdraw because of an injury.

On the night, Mitchell was on the wrong end of one of the most brutal one-punch knockouts ever seen. In the first round, Emmett landed a trademark overhand right, which put him out cold, and 'Thug Nasty' was left convulsing on the canvas.

During a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Mitchell revealed that many of his friends and family thought that he had died after the vicious KO.

"The hardest part for me to deal with was [that] everybody was crying. They thought I was dead, and I'm not exaggerating. Like all my friends, I'm not kidding. Every one of them literally thought I was dead or something, they were all crying. I am not kidding you...These people really care about me that are watching."

Catch Bryce Mitchell's comments in the video below (8:00):