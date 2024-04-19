"Just hard training" - Smilla Sundell reveals there's no room for fun and games as she gets battle-ready for Natalia Diachkova

Smilla Sundell is fired up to extend her winning run under the ONE banner and, more importantly, defend her ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 22.

That evening, the 19-year-old superstar puts her gold on offer in the headline attraction of the spectacle against Russian challenger Natalia Diachkova.

Like 'The Hurricane,' Diachkova heads into this world title scrap with plenty of momentum on her side. The Team Mehdi Zatout star has picked up four victories in as many outings under the ONE banner.

As such, Smilla Sundell would not take anything for granted when they go to war inside the Thai capital.

The Stockholm native told Calf Kick Sports that her final stretch of preparation for 'Karelian Lynx' has only been filled with countless laborious days.

The ONE world champion said:

"Just hard training right now. I don't want to spoil anything, but I've been working on something new too. So, hopefully, I can show it in my fight."

Watch the full interview here:

Jihin Radzuan believes Smilla Sundell has been 'working harder than ever'

Smilla Sundell's hard work throughout her training camp at the famed gym in Pattaya hasn't gone unnoticed.

Even No.5-ranked atomweight MMA contender Jihin Radzuan believes the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion has been meticulously honing her craft for her world title defense against Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22.

Jihin told Sportskeeda MMA via text:

"Yes, I see her defending her title. She's been pushing herself with all the training, she's been working harder than ever."

At the same time, the Malaysian went on to add that if history is anything to go by, Sundell's victory inside the Mecca of Muay Thai is certain to happen:

"She has never failed to defend her title belt, and I'm sure she will defend it again."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 22 card live and for free in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 3.

