"Just headbutts next time out!" - Dustin Poirier replies to Conor McGregor revealing his strategy for the trilogy fight

Dustin Poirier looks all set to face Conor McGregor in a trilogy backed by his new strategy. Dustin Poirier recently shared via Twitter that he would be abandoning the highly effective leg kicks for headbutts in the next fight.

I'm not throwing kicks, just headbutts next time out https://t.co/VkOkaYAhFj — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) March 3, 2021

Dustin Poirier even shared a GIF of a man breaking a skull when someone suggested that McGregor would beat him.

Conor McGregor suffered severe injuries to his lead leg after failing to check vicious leg kicks from Dustin Poirier in the main event at UFC 257. The leg kicks eventually immobilized Conor McGregor and turned him into a stagnant target who fell to blows from Dustin Poirier in the second round. Recovering from the defeat, Conor McGregor posted videos of himself taking up the kicking technique. Dustin Poirier's recent Twitter post came in reply to Conor McGregor's claim to be wary of leg kicks in the future.

Guys I’m gonna cheque the leg kick — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 3, 2021

After being tagged in the post, Dustin Poirier said he was looking to adapt to a new strategy of headbutts in their next outing.

Dustin Poirier had not planned the leg kicks

Dustin Poirier started investing in leg kicks early in the main event at UFC 257. Though Conor McGregor looked fresh after the first round, Poirier's investment soon started showing returns as Conor McGregor buckled to a leg kick early in the second round.

While the leg kicks might have seemed like a deliberate strategy to decimate Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier claimed he was just capitalizing on opportunities. In the aftermath of his victory at UFC 257, the Lousiana southpaw told Men's Journal:

"We look to exploit any potential weakness, if possible, then incorporate it into every element of training. There’s always footage to watch—to look for things an opponent might do, or not do, that we can capitalize on. Or if they do something we need to prepare for, then our drill sessions will be planned around that. Whenever I’m sparring, grappling, or drilling I’ll see where a kick may be possible during those interactions. Those game plans become a part of the training across the board. That’s because we want it to become second nature, so I’m not looking for it or thinking about it…the kicks are just happening. That’ how I’m operating during the fight."