"Just laziness plain and simple" - Unforgiving fans mock PFL fighter after he misses heavyweight limit 

Fans have mocked PFL heavyweight Daiqwon Buckley for missing weight by 6.4 pounds.

On Friday, August 18, the PFL will host their latest event featuring semifinal matchups in the heavyweight and women’s featherweight divisions. Before the season-long tournament finalists are determined, there are four showcase bouts with various fighters looking to make a statement.

The event is expected to start with a matchup between heavyweights Daiqwon Buckley and Louie Sutherland. Unfortunately, they will now be fighting at a super heavyweight limit after Buckley shockingly weighed in at 272.4 pounds.

Buckley’s weight miss went viral throughout the MMA community. Once the news reached a popular Instagram account called “Haymakers,” the comment section was filled with fans insulting the Kill Cliff FC heavyweight, including the following:

“Just laziness plain and simple”

“Anybody can drop weight with fasting and being in ketosis on the keto diet. Dropping weight is not hard to do. Maybe he just doesn’t care enough. Maybe he lacks discipline.”

“Lmao fuckin pitiful . How do you not make hw”

“How do you miss weight a Heavyweight 🤦‍♂️”

“Just another fat non athletic HW who has never heard of a diet”

“How the f*ck do you miss weight to be a HW 😭😭😭😭😭”

Twitter comments

Buckley is a 27-year-old heavyweight with a professional MMA record of 4-1, including two wins by knockout. He fought once under the PFL banner in March 2022, defeating Jon Cunningham with a second-round knockout on the Challenger Series before returning to the regional scene.

Luckily, Buckley will have an opportunity to make some fans forget about his weight miss by potentially securing a statement win on Friday night.

PFL endures devastating weigh-in day for latest event

Daiqwon Buckley wasn’t the only PFL fighter to struggle on the scales for the August 18 event. In the co-main event for Friday night, Olena Kolesnyk is taking on last year’s champion Larissa Pacheco in the women’s featherweight semifinals.

Kolesnyk will likely need a finish against Pacheco after missing weight by 1.8 pounds, leading to a purse fine and a point reduction.

Meanwhile, lightweight prospect Chris Mixen was scheduled to fight Eddy George on the preliminary card. In a shocking turn of events, Mixen’s bout was canceled after he allegedly didn’t show up for the weigh-ins.

The Professional Fighters League released the following statement on Twitter:

“𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: Update To Tomorrow Night’s Fight Card •Fight Card will now have 8 fights •Chris Mixan vs. Eddy George is off •Daiqwon Buckley missed the Heavyweight limit •Louie Sutherland vs. Daiqwon Buckley will now be contested at Super Heavyweight •Start times will remain the same: 7pm ET on ESPN+ | 9pm ET on ESPN”

The weigh-in day for PFL was a disaster, but nothing is more shocking than Buckley missing the heavyweight limit. In comparison to the UFC, there has only been one fighter to exceed the heavyweight limit in the Dana White-run promotion - Justin Tafa in December 2021.

Expand Tweet