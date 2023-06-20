PFL's drug scandal rocks MMA: Overturned bouts and punishments for 7 fighters revealed

The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) has taken decisive action against seven fighters from the Professional Fighters League (PFL) who were found to have tested positive for prohibited substances during the 2023 season.

Among those on the list are the PFL 2022 light heavyweight champion Rob Wilkinson, and the former UFC title challenger Thiago Santos. Notably, Bruno Cappelloza, Alejandro Flores, and Krzysztof Jotko have already received their punishments during the May event.

Out of the 36 bouts that occurred at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in April during three PFL events, a staggering 10 bouts involved fighters who were flagged for prohibited substances. Alarmingly, in three of these bouts, both opponents tested positive. The athletes facing suspensions will be required to undergo clean testing before they are permitted to compete in Nevada again.

Rob Wilkinson tested positive for an elevated testosterone-to-epitestosterone ratio, resulting in a nine-month suspension lasting until January 1, 2024. Additionally, his victory over Thiago Santos has been changed to a no-contest. 'Razor' is obliged to pay a $7,500 fine, along with $326 in prosecution fees and an additional $495 for testing fees.

On the other hand, Thiago Santos tested positive for clomiphene, leading to a six-month suspension. He will be eligible to resume competing from October 1, 2023. 'Marrets' is also required to pay a fine of $12,500, along with $407.50 in prosecution fees.

Additional fighters who have been suspended by NSAC as a result of testing positive for banned substances include Rizvan Kuniev, Mohammad Fakhreddine, Cezar Ferreira, Will Fleury, and Daniel Torres.

Mark Zuckerberg's BJJ training partner Khai Wu joins the ranks of PFL

PFL secured the signing of Mark Zuckerberg's BJJ training partner Khai Wu.

Khai Wu gained widespread attention for his training sessions with the Meta CEO. Wu is recognized as one of the fighters who played a crucial role in sparking Zuckerberg's growing interest in MMA.

With a professional record of 7-4, 'The Shadow' recently clinched a victory in February at WOTD: Enter The Dragon 09 in Taiwan, triumphing over Kimbert Alintozon. This win came after a string of consecutive losses.

