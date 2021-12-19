"Lesnar never made weight" - Mark Hunt claims Brock Lesnar was the first UFC heavyweight to miss weight but 'moron' Dana White gave him a pass

Mark Hunt has weighed in ahead of tonight’s UFC Vegas 45 event. During the previous day's weigh in, Justin Tafa became the first fighter to ever miss weight in the UFC heavyweight division. He weighed in at 267 pounds, which is 1 pound above the non-title fight heavyweight limit.

However, according to Mark Hunt it was Brock Lesnar who was the first heavyweight to not make the limit, and Dana White gave him a pass. In reference to their UFC 200 bout, Hunt stated on Instagram:

“@justin.tafa isn’t the first heavyweight to miss weight u forget @wwebrocklesnar_official didn’t make weight it was @lorenzofertitta @frankfertita @danawhite making sure the fight went ahead so they could sell @ufc to @wme please don’t tag me in anything @ufc they are as crooked as this moron @danawhite and the @fertitas lesnar never made weight and @danawhite knew about it jus like they knew he was on steroids and gave him a pass for that also let’s jus hope justice will prevail otherwise these fighters are done”

Hunt suggested that Lesnar, a former UFC heavyweight champion, missed weight for their July 2016 fight. Furthermore, ‘The Super Samoan’ also pointed out the fact that Lesnar failed multiple drug tests in relation to their UFC 200 heavyweight matchup.

Mark Hunt's longtime legal battle against the UFC

UFC 200's co-main event saw Brock Lesnar defeat Mark Hunt via unanimous decision. However, the result was later overturned to an NC (No Contest), as Lesnar tested positive for clomifene. The fertility drug is categorized by USADA as a performance enhancing drug (PED).

Mark Hunt has consistently maintained that White and the UFC knew that Brock Lesnar was using banned PEDs but still let him fight at the massive event.

‘The Super Samoan’ levied several accusations against Lesnar, UFC president Dana White, and White’s business associates in the UFC. Mark Hunt’s accusations included breach of contract, battery, breach of the implied covenant of good faith, fair dealing, fraud, and unjust enrichment.

In 2019, the United States District Court for Nevada dismissed most of Hunt’s allegations, except for a breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing claim. Furthermore, this claim, too, was later rejected after the UFC secured a summary judgment. However, on September 24th, 2021, the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit reopened this case.

The Ninth Circuit reversed the district court's dismissal of the fraud and battery claims made by Mark Hunt; meaning that the district court will have to rehear the claims with new instructions from a higher court.

Presently, the case is still ongoing, and Hunt has vowed to keep fighting until he feels justice is served.

Edited by Josh Evanoff