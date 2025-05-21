“Just let me focus” - Johan Ghazali brushing off “tempting” sponsorship and endorsement offers while in fight camp

Teen phenom Johan Ghazali has garnered a lot of interest for sponsorship and endorsement deals. He, however, is letting his team handle it as he focuses on his scheduled return to action next month.

'Jojo' spoke about it an interview with the South China Morning Post, pointing out that he has been made aware of the potential partnerships being offered to him but is not focusing too much on them until after he is done with his upcoming match.

Ghazali said:

"I have a bunch. It’s coming down. It’s hard to be in fight camp because these offers keep coming and coming. And you know, I see the money, but right now, I just told my manager, 'Don’t tell me any of this. I don’t want to hear it because I’m just trying to focus.'"

He added:

"But when I hear the offers and the money they’re trying to give me, it’s just, you know, tempting. But I told my manager for these two months, just let me focus and let me fight. And then I have to try to settle a bunch of stuff."

Watch the interview below:

Johan Ghazali is featured at ONE Fight Night 32: Cohen vs. Rodrigues on Prime Video on June 6 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He is paired up against Colombian-American fighter Diego Paez in a flyweight Muay Thai showdown.

Entering the event, Ghazali is looking to bounce back after losing in his previous match last January to fellow rising star Johan Estupinan of Colombia by decision.

ONE Fight Night 32 is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Johan Ghazali embracing standing as among the top young Muay Thai stars

The interest that Johan Ghazali is getting from sponsors and fans alike is a result of his standing as among the top new-generation Muay Thai fighters. It is a position he is fully embracing and looking to build on.

In an interview with Combat Sports Today, the Malaysian-American phenom expressed his readiness and willingness to represent their generation of fighters and represent it well. He said:

"Absolutely [I can represent]. I am the one. You know, I know it, the people know it, the promotion knows. So, you know, honestly, this is what I think; I'm easy to promote - I can speak English, I can speak Malay, I can speak a little bit of Thai."

Johan Ghazali made his ONE Championship debut in February 2023 and has compiled a 6-2 record, with five of his victories coming by way of knockout.

