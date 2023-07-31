"Just like I showed you" - Eminem embraces Terence Crawford after spectacular victory over Errol Spence Jr.

Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. had their long-awaited showdown this past Saturday (July 29). The two men competed for undisputed welterweight supremacy, with the WBA Super, WBC, IBF, WBO, and vacant The Ring welterweight titles on the line. Many expected the bout to be highly competitive in nature.

Instead, what ensued was a complete drubbing with Terence Crawford dominating his foe en route to a 9th round TKO. In doing so, he became an undisputed champion for the second time in his career, and was congratulated for his efforts by rapper Eminem backstage.

Eminem, who accompanied Terence Crawford to the ring after 'Bud' requested it, pulled the newly crowned welterweight kingpin into a hug, jokingly exclaiming that Crawford had done just as he'd shown him. A clip of the interaction was shared by Michael Benson on Twitter.

With Crawford's win, many are now hailing him as potentially the pound-for-pound best boxer in the world, with only Naoya Inoue being mentioned in the same breath due to his recent TKO win over Stephen Fulton. It's only reasonable, as Crawford's win has moved him into rare company.

He is now 40-0, and based on his performance against Errol Spence Jr., who was unbeaten ahead of their bout with a 28-0 record, he may very well eclipse Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s 50-0 run. To Errol Spence Jr.'s misfortune, he now joins a list of acclaimed boxers to fall before 'Bud,' including Amir Khan and Shawn Porter.

Which other rappers supported Terence Crawford?

While Eminem was chosen as Terence Crawford's companion for his walkout, he isn't the only rapper to express his support for 'Bud.' Ahead of Saturday's matchup, rapper Rick Ross took to Instagram to show his confidence in 'Bud's' chances, asserting that Errol Spence Jr. was going down.

Rick Ross is no stranger to the fight world. He is known for his association with Jake Paul, the rapper once famously declared that he would pay $10 million to anyone willing to fight 'The Problem Child,' after both Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. were forced to withdraw from their scheduled fights with him.