"Just remove it completely" - Waiving proper USADA procedure for Conor McGregor would make it a 'joke', says Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor has yet to re-enter the USADA drug testing pool, despite it being more than two years after he exited.

After breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021, 'The Notorious' was granted an exemption from USADA and removed from the testing pool. But despite completing his recovery last year, Conor McGregor has yet to rejoin.

The Irishman was expected to face Michael Chandler following the season finale of The Ultimate Fighter 31, which aired this week. However, according to USADA, Conor McGregor will need to re-enter the pool for six months prior to being allowed to compete.

Dustin Poirier believes that if the UFC buckles to the pressure of organizing a fight for McGregor and waives the procedure with an exemption, the entire testing agency should be removed, as it serves no purpose.

'The Diamond' was recently interviewed by MMA News, during which he said:

"I like USADA, and I do think they're doing a good job of cleaning up our sport. For me, if they waive that, and allow [McGregor] to compete with no drug-testing, it kind of makes a joke of the whole thing. Just remove it completely. There shouldn't be grey areas. It's white and black with USADA. You take tests, [if] you pass them, you're able to compete. [If] you don't take tests, you don't compete. There was never a grey area before..."

Watch the interview below from 8:00:

Conor McGregor's enormous fame and starpower means that his UFC return will be a highly anticipated event. But in turn, anything that hampers the comeback of 'The Notorious' will be heavily scrutinized by fans.

Michael Chandler sheds light on the mind games Conor McGregor used during TUF 31

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor were announced as the coaches for season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter earlier this year. The pair were captured sharing several heated moments during the show, and 'Iron' has now shared some insight into what it was like coaching across from the mercurial McGregor.

Chandler recently appeared on the DC & RC show, hosted by Daniel Cormier and former NFL player Ryan Clark. 'Iron' said this:

"The great thing about Conor, and I will give him some huge props here, is he would go three, four days of trying to be my friend, trying to be buddy-buddy, trying to be like, ‘Hey man, it’s all business. You know, I’m the biggest guy in the sport. You’re on my show, but you’re a nice guy.' ... And then all the sudden, he’d flip the script, and one day, he’d go completely nuts on me."

Watch the interview below from 6:05: