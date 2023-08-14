"They may test McGregor more" - Daniel Cormier points to Conor McGregor's impeccable history with USADA in light of December fight rumors

Conor McGregor remains the most talked-about fighter in the world of combat sports. Yet, the Irishman still has no official date for his expected return against Michael Chandler, which the UFC announced earlier this year. Conflicts with USADA remain unresolved, and McGregor's interest seems to be waning.

However, he made a memorable appearance in Anthony Joshua's post-fight interview after the Englishman's recent triumph over Robert Helenius. During that interview, 'The Notorious' mentioned facing Michael Chandler in December, then Justin Gaethje for the 'BMF' title, then Nate Diaz in their trilogy bout.

He also challenged KSI to a bare-knuckle boxing match, which left many scratching their heads, as Conor McGregor appears to be doing everything besides reentering the USADA drug-testing pool. But with rumors of a December return, fellow UFC double champion Daniel Cormier has offered his thoughts.

In a video posted on his official YouTube channel, 'DC' said the following (3:10):

"There really is no base amount of tests that you have to take in order to be eligible. It's not like they say its six clean tests before you can fight. They may test McGregor more."

How the UFC manages to persuade USADA to clear Conor McGregor for a December date is an unknown, but Dana White expressed confidence in the situation resolving itself not too long ago. Unfortunately, the Irishman's interest in his UFC return varies based on his whims.

Not long ago, 'The Notorious' got fans talking after teasing a potential bare-knuckle boxing showdown with Mike Perry.

What did KSI say about Conor McGregor's callout?

The Irishman's challenge to the English YouTuber, with whom he once collaborated on a video, came as a surprise to many. This is especially true given that Jake Paul, another influencer boxer, has repeatedly called out 'The Notorious' for a boxing match, to no avail, despite his success against other MMA fighters.

This was noted by KSI, who found the humor in the Irishman's decision to call him out instead of 'The Problem Child.' For KSI, it was a victory in itself given his own feud with Jake Paul.