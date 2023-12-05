"Just ruined his own career" - Fans react to an MMA combatant assaulting their opponent in the lead-up to the fight

An old video of an MMA athlete attacking his opponent during the weigh-ins has once again gone viral on the internet. In the footage, the fighter can be seen attempting a flying knee and proceeding to knock their opponent out.

The incident took place at the Zames Fight Club in 2021 in Belarus.

Several MMA fans had opinions upon seeing the video and took to the comments section to express them.

One person questioned whether the athlete's actions counted as assault.

"Isn't that assault?"

One individual claimed his actions to be disrespectful.

"Um... during a faceoff bro yea that guy will never be respected in my eyes."

Another person criticized the fighter's intelligence by claiming that he had just lost his paycheck with his actions.

"Smart. Now no paycheck. How can someone be this brainless? Amazing."

You can see a compilation of some of the comments below:

Fight fans react to the viral video

Other physical altercations that took place in the lead-up to an MMA event

There have been several instances of fights breaking out between two athletes or their teams in the build-up to a UFC event. One recent example took place at the UFC Austin event when Arman Tsarukyan, accompanied by his team members, walked up to Bobby Green in the fighter hotel, resulting in a brief physical interaction.

Sometime later, 'King' returned with some of his team members to seek revenge against Tsarukyan. This resulted in another brawl in the hotel.

Another recent example of an MMA brawl took place during the fight week of UFC 279 that took place in September 2022. In the moments leading up to the press conference, Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland, along with their teams, got into a brawl which eventually resulted in the press conference being cancelled.

Holland later made an appearance on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour' to share details about the altercation that took place that night.

"I pushed Chimaev, Chimaev threw a push kick [and] it hit me and I got mad because he almost f**ked up the Burberry. You know, you can’t mess with a man’s Burberry, so I got a little pissed off. I told him don’t step in my bubble, my personal space. Remember the last time we were in each other’s personal space he pushed me so I pushed him."Long story short, Chimaev just keeps whooping my a** so I might want to stay away from that guy. That's why I was going to stay retired so I can post all the memes that I want."

Watch the interview from the 7:10-minute mark below: