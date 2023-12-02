Watch: Bobby Green seeks revenge for physical altercation with Arman Tsarukyan by attacking his crew in hotel lobby

Bobby Green and Arman Tsarukyan recently got into an altercation at the fighter hotel ahead of the UFC Austin event this weekend. Green alleged that Tsarukyan and his team attacked him without provocation. While the two were separated by onlookers soon after, it seems Green wasn't letting the incident slide.

A recent video uploaded to X by @SpinninBackfist shows Green bringing his team to confront the Armenian-Russian fighter inside a hotel lobby. 'King' can be seen angrily exchanging words with a member of Tsarukyan's crew before the two have a physical altercation.

Green can be seen throwing a punch at someone on the opposite team just as security intervenes and separates the two men. While 'King' is held back from getting too involved in the chaos, his team continues brawling with Tsarukyan's group.

It's unclear if Arman Tsarukyan was present during the fracas.

Watch the full video below:

Expand Tweet

Bobby Green is set to face Jalin Turner in a lightweight contest at UFC Austin this weekend. While 'King' was initially booked against Dan Hooker, the Kiwi was forced to pull out of the fight due to injury. Green is on a two-fight win streak and last beat Grant Dawson via first-round knockout at UFC Vegas 80.

Meanwhile, Arman Tsarukyan is set to face Beneil Dariush in a 155-pound contest in the main event of the same card. He's also on a two-fight win streak and is coming off a third-round TKO victory over Joaquim Silva at UFC Vegas 75.

UFC lightweight slams Arman Tsarukyan for confronting Bobby Green with his whole team

UFC lightweight contender Terrance McKinney recently reacted to footage of Arman Tsarukyan confronting Bobby Green with his crew at the fighter hotel.

In a new viral video released by the Armenian-Russian, Tsarukyan's team can be seen approaching an unsuspecting Green, who's on the phone, sitting in the hotel lobby. After their exchange turns physical, security promptly separates them.

Terrance McKinney reacted to the footage and slammed Arman Tsarukyan for bringing a group of men to confront Green just days before the UFC Austin event. McKinney shared the video and wrote:

"That's some weak sh*t pulling up with a whole group."

Expand Tweet