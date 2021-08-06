"Just when you think he's exhausted, he'll pull it out and hit you with a brick" - Randy Couture breaks down the Derrick Lewis vs Ciryl Gane fight at UFC 265

MMA legend Randy Couture recently weighed in on the upcoming interim title bout between UFC heavyweights Ciryl Gane and Derrick Lewis. The fight will headline UFC 265 in Houston, Texas - the home turf of 'The Black Beast.'

Randy Couture was asked about his thoughts on the fight in an interview with Submission Radio. Right off the bat, the former multi-division UFC champion acknowledged that Derrick Lewis' power is the biggest factor. According to Couture, 'The Black Beast' can change the course of the fight at any given moment.

"Derrick is absolutely a powershouse. If this guy [Ciryl Gane] is gonna stand around in front of him and try and trade blows with [Derrick Lewis], it could be a short night for him... Standing around and trading blows with a guy [who's] got that kind of power... and just when you think he is exhausted and he can't do it again, he'll pull it out and hit you with a brick."

Couture further said that Ciryl Gane's best bet would be to avoid engaging in a striking battle.

"I think the key to Derrick Lewis is to tie him up, tie him up on the fence, find ways to put him on the ground and make him scramble and make him work from the ground... So, he's an interesting guy, poses some interesting problems, but I definitely wouldn't stand around in front of him. I'd find a way to tie him up, trip him, put him on the ground and make him fight from there."

Watch the interview with Randy Couture below:

Derrick Lewis returns at #UFCWichita this weekend!



His epic comeback against Alex Volkov at UFC 229 gets better every time you see it 🙌



Losing on points...

Time running out...



SWANG AND BANG 💥pic.twitter.com/wHzfpav0NG — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 6, 2019

How does Ciryl Gane plan on defeating Derrick Lewis?

'Bon Gamin' Ciryl Gane holds a flawless professional MMA record with nine wins and zero losses. The Frenchman has a unique fighting style in the heavyweight division. He treads lightly on the feet and is exceptional at keeping the distance and employing technical striking, thanks to his extensive, undefeated career in Muay Thai.

Ciryl Gane discussed his gameplan for defeating Derrick Lewis in a recent interview with Lowkick MMA. He said:

"For this fight I'm gonna do perfectly 'Bon Gamin.' I'm gonna move well. I'm gonna touch him and he never touch me. I think I'm gonna do that... I think his weakness is he's a little bit flat footed, and that's good for me. This is really good for me. I think I'm gonna move a lot on my feet and I'm gonna touch him. I'm going in out, in out."

Watch Ciryl Gane's interview below:

