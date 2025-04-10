  • home icon
  "Just had to up the volume" - Nico Carrillo says he relied on tremendous pressure to put Sitthichai away in Bangkok duel

“Just had to up the volume” - Nico Carrillo says he relied on tremendous pressure to put Sitthichai away in Bangkok duel

By Vince Richards
Modified Apr 10, 2025 10:44 GMT
Nico Carrillo (left) and Sitthichai (right). [Photos from ONE Championship]
Nico Carrillo (left) and Sitthichai (right). [Photos from ONE Championship]

Nico Carrillo couldn't have asked for a better start to his redemption arc than what he had over the past weekend in Bangkok.

The Scottish knockout monster folded Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in their featherweight Muay Thai tussle at the stacked ONE Fight Night 30 this weekend at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In his in-ring interview with ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson, Carrillo said he just heeded the advice from his coach, JP Gallacher, when he saw Sitthichai on the brink of defeat.

Carrillo already knocked Sitthichai down earlier in the second round with a lunging body shot, and he pushed the pace further to ultimately send off the Thai legend with a brutal left hook to the midsection.

He said:

"JP just said volume. The first one was close, and they asked me how the power was, and I said the power’s fine. I just had to up the volume a little bit."

Nico Carrillo was coming off a devastating first-round TKO loss to Nabil Anane for the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 170, and he knew it was time for him to leave the 145-pound division and return to his natural featherweight class.

That decision quickly paid dividends when he captured one of the biggest wins of his career. Known for his marauding style, Carrillo shifted his offensive schemes against Sitthichai and employed a calculated yet high-pressure pace at ONE Fight Night 30.

Carrillo utilized his elbows to cut the distance and deal significant bloody damage to Sitthichai's forehead. Changing levels at a dime, Carrillo sent Sitthichai crumpling to the canvas with a left hook just before the two-minute mark of the second round.

'King of the North' then finished the match with another left hook to the ribs that the multi-time world champion couldn't get up from.

Nico Carrillo knew the pain he gave Sitthichai at ONE Fight Night 30

Nico Carrillo is fully aware of the pain he dealt to Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in their Bangkok duel.

In a backstage interview with ONE Championship, Carrillo said a gut-wrenching shot to the liver is one of the worst punches a fighter could ever take between the ropes.

"Oh s***! Body shots that skim off are the worst! I'm really pleased with the shot and how I set it up, but a horrible shot to get hit with," he said.
