“Just waiting for fight day” - Johan Ghazali says he’s in peak form less than two months ahead of ONE Fight Night 32

Johan Ghazali looks to have reached his peak form heading into his in-ring return earlier next month.

Ad

The Malaysian-American sensation will face off against Diego Paez in a flyweight Muay Thai contest at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

In an interview with Goated Combat, the 18-year-old said he's already in fighting shape after spending a couple of months honing his craft at Superbon Training Camp.

Johan Ghazali added that he's ticked off almost every box his mentor, ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon, gave him during training camp.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He said:

"Fight camp's good. I've been here more than a month now, so I'm fit. I'm ready. You know, I'm just waiting for fight day, honestly."

Ad

Ghazali still represents his home gym Rentap Muay Thai Gym in Malaysia, but he elected to spend most of his training camp at Superbon's mega gym heading into ONE Fight Night 32.

'Jojo' couldn't have asked for better guidance under Superbon's gym, with former world champions Petchtanong Petchfergus and Nong-O Hama helping him throughout his preparation for Paez. Famed coach Trainer Gae is also on hand to put Ghazali through the wringer.

Ad

Ghazali is one of the best young stars on the planet, amassing an impressive 6-2 record in ONE Championship, with five wins coming by way of knockout.

However, he stumbled in his last match when he lost to Colombian sensation Johan Estupinan at ONE 170 in January.

Ghazali now looks to return to the win column and re-establish his march to the top of the stacked flyweight Muay Thai class.

ONE Fight Night 32 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Ad

Johan Ghazali says he's been constantly humbled during his training camp at Superbon's gym

Johan Ghazali's training camp might be harder than his impending fight against Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32.

In the same interview with Goated Combat, Ghazali said Superbon, Nong-O, and Petchtanong constantly show him that he still has much to learn in Muay Thai. He said:

Ad

"I mean, that's what I thought. So, before I came here, I thought my boxing was the best. But I'm being schooled here every day."

Watch Ghazali's entire interview below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.