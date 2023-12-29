"Just be yapping nowadays" - Chael Sonnen's take on "alpha" Conor McGregor and Cristiano Ronaldo's ringside interaction falls flat with fans

Chael Sonnen recently shared his unique perspective on the ringside interaction between Conor McGregor and Cristiano Ronaldo at the Kingdom Arena.

The former UFC two-division champion and Ronaldo recently grabbed headlines with their conversation at the high-profile 'Day of Reckoning' boxing event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Videos emerged online indicating that the Portuguese football legend, seated beside 'The Notorious,' appeared bothered by McGregor's lively conversation. However, McGregor was seemingly engaged in conversation with His Excellency Turki Al-Sheikh, and Ronaldo was attentively listening to their discussion.

Expand Tweet

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen dissected their interaction and symbolized it as an "alpha move" between the two.

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

However, the UFC middleweight veteran's comments did not resonate with fans, who expressed a variety of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"Like a middle east hello??? What an American thing to say…."

Another wrote:

"What the fk you talking about Sonnen 😭"

Check out some more reactions below:

"This is a very bad take 🤦‍♂️"

"Chael just be yapping nowdays"

"They walked in together Uncle Chael, you got it mixed up fam."

"What brilliant analysis. This is second to Cruz saying 'McGregor is trying to gas Khabib out'."

"Most famous person in the world and Chael doesn’t know his name 🤣🤣🤣 classic Chael"

Credits: Chael Sonnen on Instagram.

Chael Sonnen opposes UFC censorship of trash-talk

Chael Sonnen commented on the contentious trash-talking that unfolded in the buildup to UFC 296, which saw Colby Covington making inflammatory comments about Leon Edwards' late father and Dricus Du Plessis bringing up Sean Strickland's childhood trauma the following day during the UFC 2024 season press conference.

During a recent video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen expressed the view that it would not be a prudent decision for the promotion to restrict trash talk. He emphasized that such censorship might create the impression that fighters are following a script and drew parallels to the scripted nature of professional wrestling:

"It's one of the most important reasons why the promoter cannot come to you and tell you what not to say because that by virtue is telling you what to say and now all of the sudden it's scripted, it's pro wrestling. And you never really know what you're looking at."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (9:32):