Justin Gaethje in Bare Knuckle FC? Conor McGregor explains why BKFC is “more exciting” than any MMA promotions outside the UFC

Conor McGregor is now officially a co-owner of the surging Bare Knuckle FC fighting promotion and appears ecstatic with his newfound involvement. The Irishman believes that BKFC is the most exciting combat sports event outside of the UFC.

With former UFC fighter Mike Perry, the current star of the BKFC organization, McGregor also used bonafide star Justin Gaethje to illustrate why the bare-knuckle fighting promotion has the edge over MMA promotions globally.

During his recent interview with Oscar Willis of TheMacLife, 'The Notorious' said this:

"We've seen the UFC middleweight champion, former champion or UFC veteran move to another [MMA] promotion and do this. We've seen them fight MMA all their career, now they're fighting MMA still. It doesn't get the pop for me."

He continued:

"Now let's take Justin Gaethje, who's a UFC veteran, former BMF [title] holder, interim [title holder]. Take him in bare-knuckle, that's exciting. That's really, really exciting. Now let's take him and put him in another MMA organization, not so [exciting]. Do you get me? It's different, it actually blends well with the UFC which I'm very happy about. It's music to the ears of the [UFC[], and I am a part of this. It dissolves the competition."

Watch Conor McGregor's interview below from 2:00:

Conor McGregor shares his mindset ahead of return against Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor's much-anticipated combat sports return will come against Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 303 on June 29. The pair are set to headline the UFC International Fight Week card after speculation that their fight may not materialize.

McGregor and Chandler featured as the respective coaches for season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter, which aired from May 30 - August 15, 2023. The pair were expected to fight after the season finale, but continual delays on the side of McGregor pushed a potential fight date back further and further.

The delays caused concern that the bout may not take place, but following the fight's official announcement, 'The Notorious' has shared an insight into his mindset for the clash.

During his recent interview with TheMacLife, he said this:

"I'm ready to go. I'm calm, I'm composed, I'm cold in the soul for this man, yeah. I'm coming back with a vengeance, and I'm coming back with skill. So I'm excited to show my skills." [11:12-11:28 in Conor McGregor's aforementioned interview]