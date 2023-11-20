Justin Gaethje called out for "bloodbath" legacy match before he fights for the lightweight belt

In his next trip to the octagon, Justin Gaethje appears in line to fight for the UFC lightweight title. He could have to wait for that opportunity, as Charles Oliveira will likely be the next to challenge Islam Makhachev for the belt. Following his UFC 295 victory over Matt Frevola, Benoit Saint-Denis revealed that he hopes to face the No.2-ranked lightweight while waiting for his title shot.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, the No.11-ranked lightweight doubled down on his desire to face 'The Highlight', stating:

"I have a lot of respect for him, but I do believe he will have to fight before getting the title [shot] because of this Islam Makhachev and Oliveira stuff, and Islam doesn’t fight [that] much so he will have to wait a lot. If he wants a war, anywhere, I’m for it."

'God of War' added:

"I can see bloodbath and something like where my teeth are going to [get knocked out] during the fight, just this crazy excitement... I want a fight when I’m going to be 45 [years old], I’m watching it and I'm be like, 'Ah, it was good. It was a good fight.' I want it to be tough. When you feel you are out of breath, you have blood in your mouth, your body's tired, your spirit is a bit broken, and let's see who is going to be broken the most and which spirit is going to let go before the other."

Check out Benoit Saint-Denis' comments on facing Justin Gaethje below (33:05):

Saint-Denis added that he knows Gaethje has options if he chooses not to wait for a title opportunity. He did note, however, that he believes a bout between the two could intrigue 'The Highlight'.

Justin Gaethje's manager proposes a different 'BMF' title bout

Justin Gaethje may have to fight one more time before receiving a lightweight title opportunity, as he is seemingly behind Charles Oliveira in line for such an opportunity.

His manager, Ali Abdelaziz, proposed a 'BMF' title bout against former featherweight champion Max Holloway, tweeting:

"Who wants to see @Justin_Gaethje Vs Max Holloway February 17 for the BMF title ?"

Check out Ali Abdelaziz's tweet below:

