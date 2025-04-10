Justin Gaethje calls out Daniel Cormier over $1,200 debt, spills insider details about golfing with 'DC'

Justin Gaethje recently spoke about his golf sessions with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier. The former interim UFC lightweight champion called out Cormier for an outstanding debt of over $1200.

In addition to their contributions to the MMA world, Gaethje and Cormier have a strong passion for golf. Ahead of his UFC 313 fight, 'The Highlight' also accused the UFC Hall of Famer of cheating during their golf matches.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Gaethje provided a more detailed account of how their golfing sessions unfold. He said:

"[The Golf game] It was great. I'm plus $1200 kind of he hasn't paid me yet. We'll see if DC [Daniel Cormier] pays, but I shot really well... He hasn't paid yet, he had to rush, he's never made it. I think we have we've gone 10 rounds now where he hasn't golfed a full round. Today, he left after 17, he was doing so good and then he left."

Check out Justin Gaethje's comments below (6:07):

Daniel Cormier believes Justin Gaethje is going to fight for UFC lightweight title next

Justin Gaethje is coming off a victory over Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313, bouncing back from his UFC 300 defeat to Max Holloway. He is currently ranked third in the UFC lightweight rankings, with Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan above him.

Given the ongoing buzz around the next potential opponents for Islam Makhachev's title, Daniel Cormier has provided an assertive statement, claiming that Gaethje might possibly compete for the UFC lightweight title next.

During a recent discussion on his YouTube channel, Cormier said:

"I think it's going to be Gaethje. If I'm team Makhachev, I'm asking for Justin Gaethje because that's a big-name fight. It's the guy that carries a lot of name recognition. I think that's going to be the fight if I'm being honest with you."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (9:12):

