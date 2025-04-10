  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Justin Gaethje calls out Daniel Cormier over $1,200 debt, spills insider details about golfing with 'DC'

Justin Gaethje calls out Daniel Cormier over $1,200 debt, spills insider details about golfing with 'DC'

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Apr 10, 2025 12:35 GMT
Justin Gaethje (left) discusses the antics from his golf sessions with Daniel Cormier (right). [Image Courtesy: Getty Images]
Justin Gaethje (left) discusses the antics from his golf sessions with Daniel Cormier (right). [Image Courtesy: Getty Images]

Justin Gaethje recently spoke about his golf sessions with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier. The former interim UFC lightweight champion called out Cormier for an outstanding debt of over $1200.

Ad

In addition to their contributions to the MMA world, Gaethje and Cormier have a strong passion for golf. Ahead of his UFC 313 fight, 'The Highlight' also accused the UFC Hall of Famer of cheating during their golf matches.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Gaethje provided a more detailed account of how their golfing sessions unfold. He said:

"[The Golf game] It was great. I'm plus $1200 kind of he hasn't paid me yet. We'll see if DC [Daniel Cormier] pays, but I shot really well... He hasn't paid yet, he had to rush, he's never made it. I think we have we've gone 10 rounds now where he hasn't golfed a full round. Today, he left after 17, he was doing so good and then he left."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Justin Gaethje's comments below (6:07):

youtube-cover
Ad

Daniel Cormier believes Justin Gaethje is going to fight for UFC lightweight title next

Justin Gaethje is coming off a victory over Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313, bouncing back from his UFC 300 defeat to Max Holloway. He is currently ranked third in the UFC lightweight rankings, with Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan above him.

Given the ongoing buzz around the next potential opponents for Islam Makhachev's title, Daniel Cormier has provided an assertive statement, claiming that Gaethje might possibly compete for the UFC lightweight title next.

Ad

During a recent discussion on his YouTube channel, Cormier said:

"I think it's going to be Gaethje. If I'm team Makhachev, I'm asking for Justin Gaethje because that's a big-name fight. It's the guy that carries a lot of name recognition. I think that's going to be the fight if I'm being honest with you."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (9:12):

youtube-cover
About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications