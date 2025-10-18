Justin Gaethje comes clean on why Edson Barboza was the "scariest fighter" of his career

Justin Gaethje recently spoke about Edson Barboza as a fighter, noting that the Brazilian is the one who made him most afraid.Gaethje faced Barboza in March 2019, where he secured a knockout victory over him. Years later, in a video on his X account, 'The Highlight' was asked about the fighter who scared him the most.In response, he recalled a story when he watched Barboza fight and mentioned that he felt scared about the prospect of facing the Brazilian inside the octagon:&quot;I would say Edson Barboza... When I was a kid, you know, I was just a fan of the sport. You'd see people get to sleep. I've seen him do it multiple times. It's hard not to have those thoughts in the back of your mind, you know, his leg kicks, his body kicks.&quot;He added:&quot;I remember telling my friends when I was playing poker with them that I was gonna fight him one day, before I was in the UFC, and they told me I was full of sh*t, and then I was fighting him, and I was like, here we go. Yeah, when I fought Edson Barboza, I was a little bit scared.&quot;Check out Justin Gaethje's comments below:Barboza is currently 39 years old and is an active UFC fighter. His most recent fight was against Drakkar Klose at UFC 319, where he suffered a unanimous decision defeat. However, throughout his UFC career, Barboza has achieved 9 out of his 18 wins by knockout.Beneil Dariush hints at potential Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje clashIlia Topuria recently won the vacant lightweight title after defeating Charles Oliveira at UFC 317. Following this victory, Justin Gaethje, among others, expressed interest in a title shot.In a recent discussion on Submission Radio, UFC lightweight veteran Beneil Dariush hinted that Gaethje could be next in line to fight for the title.&quot;I'm hearing rumors of Justin Gaethje, to be honest, getting the title shot. I don't know how true that is, we'll see how that goes. That kind of leaves Paddy [Pimblett] out. So, I don't know what's next, but I think the people who are most deserving would be the winner of [Tsarukyan vs. Hooker].&quot; [H/t: @RedCorner_MMA on X]