Justin Gaethje describes uncertain UFC 313 camp, training without opponent after Dan Hooker’s withdrawal before Rafael Fiziev stepped in

Justin Gaethje is scheduled to battle Rafael Fiziev this weekend at UFC 313. Gaethje has now opened up about his preparations and training camp ahead of the pay-per-view.

Ad

'The Highlight' was originally scheduled to lock horns with Dan Hooker. However, 'The Hangman' had to withdraw from the bout because of a hand injury he sustained while sparring.

After Hooker pulled out, there were rumors that Gaethje would face a different ranked lightweight, with some speculating about clashes with Dustin Poirier, Arman Tsarukyan, and Renato Moicano. The UFC ultimately locked in No. 11-ranked lightweight Fiziev to fight 'The Highlight' on short notice.

Ad

Trending

Recently, in an interview with TMZ Sports, the former UFC BMF champion remarked about his training camp and how things played out following 'The Hangman's' withdrawal.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Gaethje disclosed that even though he had no opponent for two days, he continued to prepare to get back into the octagon and establish himself. A training camp's main goal is to study the opponent and get ready for them. Nevertheless, 'The Highlight' continued to train even after Hooker stepped out and the UFC did not announce his replacement right away:

Ad

"So close to a fight, you know, obviously I'm ready and have to be ready and willing to fight anybody and take on the world. So I had to really rely on those guys to make the best business decision and that’s ultimately what happened."

When asked if there were other opponents who he could have fought this weekend, Gaethje said:

Ad

"I wasn’t really too intertwined in the conversation. I really told them that where I’m at, I wanna fight. I don’t wanna put all this work in and not fight. So I told them, let me know if I’m fighting."

Check out Justin Gaethje's comments below (1:38):

Ad

Rafael Fiziev grateful to Justin Gaethje for the second outing

Rafael Fiziev recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show and disclosed that he is thankful to Justin Gaethje for giving him a second chance to avenge the loss.

Previously, 'The Highlight' fought 'Ataman' at UFC 286 and won by majority decision.

Speaking about the rematch this weekend, Fiziev told Helwani:

"I want to go and shake the hands of Justin and say... 'Bro, you give me this chance again, man. I'm not deserving of it and you give me this chance... Wow, thank you so much.'"

Ad

Check out Rafael Fiziev's comments about Justin Gaethje below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.