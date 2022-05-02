"I'll never do that again" - Justin Gaethje details which mistake from Khabib Nurmagomedov fight he will not repeat against Charles Oliveira

Justin Gaethje recently reflected on the mistake he made during his 2020 battle against Khabib Nurmagomedov. He affirmed that he won't repeat the error in his second shot at the title against Charles Oliveira at UFC 274.

Speaking on the promotion's UFC 274 Countdown video, 'The Highlight' insisted that he will stick to the gameplan and continue to push forward when he clashes with 'Do Bronx' for the title. That's something he says he didn't do versus 'The Eagle'.

"I have to be perfect. The only time I've ever took another strategy, where I wasn't moving forward, was against Khabib [Nurmagomedov] and I'll never do that again. So, if he is moving forward, know then things aren't going good for me."

Watch the full UFC 274 Countdown below:

Charles Olivera insists his stand-up game is superior to Justin Gaethje's

Charles Oliveira is confident in his abilities going into his battle against Justin Gaethje and insists that he is the better overall fighter of the two.

While the Brazilian clearly has the edge in the grappling department, he believes that his stand-up game is also superior to that of his American counterpart. In the same video, Oliveira said:

"Justin [Gaethje] is a guy who is a brawler, believing in his hands 100 per cent because that's all he's got, his hands. I have all the advantages over him, I'm better on my feet, on the ground and at wrestling. My mind and spirit is better than his. I'm the champion, that's the reality."

Charles Oliveira holds the most submission wins in UFC history and is unbeaten in his last 10 bouts. Six of those victories came via submission. However, the Brazilian has shown huge improvements in his striking game in recent years.

'Do Bronx' will make his second title defense when he takes on former interim champion Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 this Saturday. Oliveira captured the vacant lightweight crown by beating Michael Chandler after Khabib Nurmagomedov decided to retire from the sport in late 2020.

The Brazilian went on to successfully defend his 155-pound title by submitting Dustin Poirier in the the third round of their championship battle at UFC 269.

Meanwhile, Justin Gaethje is coming off a sensational unanimous decision win over Michael Chandler at UFC 268. It was his first bout since failing to dethrone 'The Eagle' in October 2020.

Edited by Harvey Leonard