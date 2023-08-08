Justin Gaethje details unique training method under Trevor Wittman that has transformed the way he fights

UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje has revealed the alterations in his training methods under the tutelage of Trevor Wittman have changed his fighting style.

'The Highlight' recently sat down for a chat with Brett Okamoto for ESPN MMA. During the 20-plus minute chat, Gaethje spoke about various things like his recent victory at UFC 291 and the possibility of fighting Irish superstar Conor McGregor in the future.

At one point, Okamoto asked him whether Gaethje and his coach Wittman have started working on a defense-focused approach in his fights. The 34-year-old replied in the affirmative and said:

"When I'm going into sparring, I'm just worried about not getting hit. That is what I'm working on, every single time I step in there... I can't turn my offense off, you know. it's so natural to wanna punch them in there that as long as that's not at front of my mindset, then I'm not too aggressive. You don't wanna lead too much.

"This is definitely a game where you wanna lead and you wanna counter and you gotta find the happy median between those two. Not getting hit is a huge factor when we're in there and as long as I'm still alive and still fighting, I have the opportunity to create damage because that's what I do."

Check out Justin Gaethje's comments from the 10:17 mark below:

'The Highlight' stole the show in UFC 291 by delivering a spectacular head kick knockout in the second round of the fight to win the 'BMF' title.

Justin Gaethje is not overly concerned about getting a fight against Conor McGregor

After Justin Gaethje's impressive victory at UFC 291, Conor McGregor posted multiple tweets expressing interest in fighting the newly crowned 'BMF' champion.

'The Highlight' responded to McGregor's callout by asking the Irishman to sign the fight contract.

In his interview for ESPN MMA, Gaethje shared that although he would be open to a scrap against 'The Notorious' if offered by the UFC, he was not very optimistic about the fight ever becoming a reality.

"In my mind, it will never happen. But if for some reason it does, that would be cool. I'm definitely not worried about that right now."