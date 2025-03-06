Justin Gaethje hypes Donald Trump's big moment in Congress: "So much positivity in the air!"

Justin Gaethje is an ardent supporter of United States president Donald Trump, and recently took to X/Twitter to praise the latter's latest congressional speech, during which he announced several aids cuts to the approval of his Republican contingency. Gaethje, while no politician, was similarly content.

His tweet not only included praise and encouragement, he also tagged Trump. Gaethje will likely carry the positive energy from his tweet into UFC 313 this weekend, where he will hope to defeat short-notice opponent Rafael Fiziev in a lightweight rematch.

"Let's go baby. So much positivity in the air. @realDonaldTrump Let's do this!"

Fiziev has taken part in several interviews expressing his thoughts in facing Gaethje on short-notice. Despite having inadequate time to prepare for Gaethhje, Fiziev believes his familiarity with 'The Highlight' and the fact that he is often in fight shape, will aid him in their bout.

Meanwhile, Gaethje himself will be determined to emerge victorious for his own reasons. Not only will he not want to lose to someone he has already beaten, especially someone who is stepping in on short-notice, but he will be desperate to rebound from his latest outing.

At UFC 300, Gaethje lost his BMF championship belt in a stunning matchup with former featherweight champion Max Holloway, who knocked him out in the final second of round five. It was among the greatest knockouts of 2024, and Gaethje, who turns 37 this year, will not want that to define his latter run in the UFC.

With dreams of still capturing undisputed UFC gold one day, Gaethje will have to string together several wins in 2025, starting with Fiziev.

Justin Gaethje's political affiliations have been scrutinized in the past

While Justin Gaethje's support of Donald Trump is widespread in the MMA community, he has also lent his support to political figures that drew intense criticism from others. Namely, his support for Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov, to whom his manager Ali Abdelaziz is affiliated.

In fact, Gaethje was part of a group of high-profile UFC fighters who traveled to Chechnya to visit Kadyrov and his children. The other fighters were former champions in Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman.

