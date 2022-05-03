Justin Gaethje and Nate Diaz continue trading shots on Twitter as 'The Highlight' calls Diaz a "jealous b**ch"

Seemingly laying the foundation for a feud with Justin Gaethje, Nate Diaz has taken matters into his own hands after radio silence from the UFC regarding his next fight.

In a recent post on Twitter, Nate Diaz responded to Gaethje after 'The Highlight' suggested that Diaz was jealous of him.

This came shortly after Gaethje was trolled by Diaz for his comments ahead of his fight against Charles Oliveira, where he claimed that the Brazilian would have to walk through hell like Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Gaethje hit back at Diaz, claiming that the Stockton native was jealous of the fact that he had managed to bag a shot at divisional gold yet again.

Check out Gaethje's response to Diaz's initial comments:

Gaethje managed to put himself in prime position to compete for the title after beating Michael Chandler at UFC 268.

Diaz took to social media himself to issue a response to the lightweight title contender, wondering what Gaethje possessed that could possibly make him jealous.

Check out Diaz's response to Gaethje right here:

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 Jealous of what



Bruh Jealous of what Bruh

Justin Gaethje highlights differences in Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira's mindsets

In a recent interaction with Yahoo! Sports' Kevin Iole, Justin Gaethje compared Khabib Nurmagomedov's mindset in their UFC 254 clash to that of Charles Oliveira going into their UFC 274 fight.

Gaethje admitted that Nurmagomedov's motivation to win the fight was much more noble owing to the demise of his father, compared to Oliveira, who currently rates himself as an indomitable fighter in the lightweight division.

"You know, your why is everything and [Khabib Nurmagomedov's] why that night, with the passing of his father, with him having the knowledge that was gonna be his last fight, you know, larger than life was his why. And, you know, maybe [Charles Oliveira] is there, but from what he's saying, he thinks he's infallible and those are the best people to fight."

Check out Justin Gaethje's full interaction with Kevin Iole right here:

'The Highlight' and 'Do Bronx' are all set to lock horns in the main event of UFC 274 that is scheduled to take place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, on May 7.

