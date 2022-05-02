"Bruh got triangle choke from mount, what he talking about?" - Nate Diaz trolls Justin Gaethje for pre-fight comments

Nate Diaz has trolled Justin Gaethje for his recent comments suggesting that Charles Oliveira will have a hard time taking the fight to the ground in their upcoming lightweight title bout at UFC 274 on May 7.

Taking to Instagram, the Stockton native mocked Gaethje's comments by calling attention to his triangle choke submission defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254 back in October 2020. Here's what Diaz wrote:

"Bruh got triangle choked from the mount. What he talking bout."

Nate Diaz trolls Justin Gaethje

Gaethje made his comments while speaking with ESPN MMA's Megan Olivi. The Arizona native also opined that the Brazilian lacks Nurmagomedov's physical tools and skills to emerge victorious in their upcoming matchup.

You can catch Justin Gaethje's full interview with ESPN MMA below:

Justin Gaethje vows to "put a hole" in Charles Oliveira's face at UFC 274

Gaethje is aware that Charles Oliveira's grappling chops could threaten his title aspirations at UFC 274. Still, he is confident about emerging victorious should he keep the fight on the feet.

During the same interview with ESPN MMA, 'The Highlight' reiterated the need to avoid grappling before stating that he would put a hole through the champion's face, which he would deem glorious:

"I got to stay out of grappling positions, obviously, but I'm going to put a hole right in his face and it's going to be glorious."

While Charles Oliveira is considered one of the most dangerous submission artists in the game, the Brazilian has also added some lethal striking to his armory. The champion has also previously stated that he would be willing to stand and trade shots with the challenger instead of just relying on his jiu-jitsu.

Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethe will collide for the lightweight title in the main event of UFC 274. The pay-per-view event is set to take place on May 7 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The Brazilian will look to make his second successful title defense when he takes on 'The Highlight' in the headliner.

