"Third title fights, I don't know if they come around" - Michael Bisping believes the pressure is on Justin Gaethje to perform against Charles Oliveira

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje faces reigning undisputed UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 274. Addressing this much-awaited matchup, MMA legend Michael Bisping has suggested that the pressure is more on Gaethje than Oliveira heading into their fight.

In conversation with co-hosts Adam Catterall and Nick Peet on BT Sport’s UFC 274 Preview Show, Bisping highlighted the significant challenge that Gaethje’s facing at UFC 274. 'The Highlight' had previously fought for the undisputed lightweight belt in October 2020, losing via second-round submission to then-champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The upcoming fight against Oliveira would mark Gaethje’s second shot at the undisputed lightweight title. Bisping believes that if ‘The Highlight’ once again fails to capture the undisputed title, he’s unlikely to receive a third shot:

“He [Oliveira] is up against the human highlight reel, Justin Gaethje, who presents a very unique challenge. I don’t think Oliveira can take him down. On the feet, Justin Gaethje hits incredibly hard; crazy leg kicks, awesome ground and pound, gas tank for days. And he knows that the pressure is on because he lost the world title fight against Khabib, right? Now, he’s getting a second shot. Third title fights, I don’t know if they come around, so a lot of pressure in this one. I cannot wait.”

Dan Hardy warns Charles Oliveira of what he needs to be wary of against Justin Gaethje

UFC lightweight kingpin Charles Oliveira is scheduled to defend his belt against widely revered knockout artist Gaethje in the headliner at UFC 274 on May 7. In a recent video on the official BT Sport YouTube channel, former UFC fighter Dan Hardy weighed in on the fight and cautioned Oliveira against Gaethje’s right hand.

‘The Outlaw’ warned Oliveira to exercise an abundance of caution against ‘The Highlight’s’ right-hand strike, particularly when he’s in range:

"One thing Charles Oliveira has to be wary of... Oliveira needs to be very cautious when he's in range with Gaethje because that right hand comes out of nowhere and it's not like it's an uneducated overhand that he closes his eyes and wings over the top. It's a very adaptable right hand."

