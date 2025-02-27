Justin Gaethje reveals five fighters who refused to fight him on short notice at UFC 313, including one who called him out after Dan Hooker pulled out

Justin Gaethje will rematch Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313 after several top lightweights turned down the opportunity to face him at the upcoming pay-per-view. Originally scheduled to fight Dan Hooker, Gaethje was left without an opponent when Hooker withdrew due to injury.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Gaethje, who last fought at UFC 300 in a knockout loss to Max Holloway, was eager to secure a new opponent and revealed that multiple contenders declined. The list includes Arman Tsarukyan, Charles Oliveira, Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier, and Renato Moicano.

While Gaethje understands why the first four lightweights he named turned down the short notice bout, he singled out Moicano, who had initially called out 'The Highlight' following Hooker's withdrawal. The former interim lightweight and BMF champion wrote on X:

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Arman and Charles understandably said no. Max and Dustin understandably said no. Moicano got the call and said no."

Instead, Fiziev stepped up for the rematch despite the risk. Gaethje had previously defeated him in a thrilling bout in London, and the two will now run it back on March 8.

"Props to Fiziev for volunteering to fly across the world and take this fight. Big risk here for me taking this rematch against and elite striker. Life’s a trip. Best live show on earth going down March 8th #UFC313"

Ad

Check out Justin Gaethje's post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Who else is competing at UFC 313 apart from Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev?

UFC 313 is set for Mar. 8 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, headlined by light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira defending his title against Magomed Ankalaev. Pereira, coming off a dominant 2024, faces a serious test against Ankalaev, who hasn't tasted defeat in nearly seven years and boasts a well-rounded skill set.

Ad

In the co-main event, Justin Gaethje takes on Rafael Fiziev in a rematch. Additionally, rising 155-pounder Mauricio Ruffy faces promotional veteran King Green in a pivotal matchup. Yet another explosive lightweight bout confirmed for the fight card is Jalin Turner vs. Ignacio Bahamondes.

Other notable names set to compete at the pay-per-view include perennial heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes and former title challenger Amanda Lemos, among others.

Check out the complete fight card for UFC 313 below:

Alex Pereira (c) vs. Magomed Ankalaev, light heavyweight title

Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev, lightweight

Mauricio Ruffy vs. King Green, lightweights

Bruno Silva vs. Joshua Van, flyweights

Jalin Turner vs. Ignacio Bahamondes, lightweights

Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev, heavyweights

Amanda Lemos vs. Iasmin Lucindo, women's strawweights

Mairon Santos vs. Francis Marshall, featherweights

Carlos Leal vs. Alex Morono, welterweights

Armen Petrosyan vs. Brunno Ferreira, middleweights

Chris Gutierrez vs. Jean Matsumoto, bantamweight

Djorden Santos vs. Ozzy Diaz, middleweights

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.