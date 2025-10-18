  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Justin Gaethje shares one-word reaction to Drew Dober's knockout win at UFC Vancouver

Justin Gaethje shares one-word reaction to Drew Dober's knockout win at UFC Vancouver

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Oct 18, 2025 23:42 GMT
Justin Gaethje (left) reacts to Drew Dober
Justin Gaethje (left) reacts to Drew Dober's win (right) at UFC Vancouver. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Drew Dober brought the crowd at Rogers Arena to its feet with a gritty finish, and veteran UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje took notice. The 35-year-old ended a frustrating run of losses with a clinical stoppage of Kyle Prepolec, sealing the deal at 1:16 of the third round after an exciting striking exchange.

Ad

Justin Gaethje, a longtime teammate and friend, needed only one word to sum up his reaction online. He took to X and wrote:

"Yes!! @DrewDober."

Check out Justin Gaethje's reaction below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The two lightweights have trained together for years at Team Elevation. Dober has credited Gaethje for sharpening his pressure game and helping him prepare for key fights.

Their partnership dates back to their rise through the UFC ranks, with both men often referring to each other as ideal training partners. Dober has said there is no better teammate than Gaethje and has frequently credited him after key wins.

The fight against Prepolec at UFC Vancouver proved to be a high-volume contest from the opening bell. Both fighters traded heavy combinations across the first two rounds, with neither fighter backing down.

Ad

Dober’s pace and willingness to absorb shots kept the exchanges even. However, he amplified the pressure in the third round, which proved to be the differentiator.

After an accidental low blow halted the action and cost him a point, Dober reset and attacked with purpose. He cut off the cage, unloaded with elbows and punches, and forced the referee’s intervention.

The victory marked Dober’s first win in more than two years and halted a three-fight skid. The tough stretch included losses to Manuel Torres, Jean Silva, and Renato Moicano.

Now standing at 28 wins, 15 losses, and one no contest, Dober continues to rank among the most entertaining veterans in the division. Fifteen of those wins have come by knockout, while he also has six submission wins on his record.

About the author
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Twitter icon

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications