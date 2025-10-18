Justin Gaethje shares one-word reaction to Drew Dober's knockout win at UFC Vancouver

Drew Dober brought the crowd at Rogers Arena to its feet with a gritty finish, and veteran UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje took notice. The 35-year-old ended a frustrating run of losses with a clinical stoppage of Kyle Prepolec, sealing the deal at 1:16 of the third round after an exciting striking exchange.Justin Gaethje, a longtime teammate and friend, needed only one word to sum up his reaction online. He took to X and wrote:&quot;Yes!! @DrewDober.&quot;Check out Justin Gaethje's reaction below:The two lightweights have trained together for years at Team Elevation. Dober has credited Gaethje for sharpening his pressure game and helping him prepare for key fights.Their partnership dates back to their rise through the UFC ranks, with both men often referring to each other as ideal training partners. Dober has said there is no better teammate than Gaethje and has frequently credited him after key wins.The fight against Prepolec at UFC Vancouver proved to be a high-volume contest from the opening bell. Both fighters traded heavy combinations across the first two rounds, with neither fighter backing down.Dober’s pace and willingness to absorb shots kept the exchanges even. However, he amplified the pressure in the third round, which proved to be the differentiator.After an accidental low blow halted the action and cost him a point, Dober reset and attacked with purpose. He cut off the cage, unloaded with elbows and punches, and forced the referee’s intervention.The victory marked Dober’s first win in more than two years and halted a three-fight skid. The tough stretch included losses to Manuel Torres, Jean Silva, and Renato Moicano.Now standing at 28 wins, 15 losses, and one no contest, Dober continues to rank among the most entertaining veterans in the division. Fifteen of those wins have come by knockout, while he also has six submission wins on his record.