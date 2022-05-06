"I think that was a b**ch move" - Justin Gaethje takes Colby Covington's side in Jorge Masvidal street fight situation despite resenting his "fake" persona

Justin Gaethje believes Jorge Masvidal's attack on Colby Covington was as low as it gets. Defending Covington, who Gaethje has had issues with in the past, 'The Highlight' supported the American fighter in this situation. Gaethje admitted that while he isn't a fan of the "fake" persona of Covington, he agreed that any greviance with a fighter should never go beyond the cage.

Discussing his reasons for disliking Covington and his persona, Gaethje said:

"I don't like him...I make money from fighting, he makes money with his mouth. If he had to make money fighting then he'd be a broke motherf****r."

The two welterweights clashed at UFC 272 in March. Described as bitter enemies, the two men went to war in a five-round fight that went the distance. Covington walked away with a unanimous decision victory and it was thought the conflict would end there.

An image of Colby Covington's chipped teeth was released on social media.

Speaking on the Full Send Podcast, Justin Gaethje admitted that while he isn't a fan of Covington or his octagon persona, he is completely on his side after the 'Gamebred' attack. He added:

"In a street fight you can go and grab a brick and hit someone. There are rules here. There are rules in this sport. I think the only rule is don't hit someone in the back. I'm on his [Colby Covington] side when it comes to Masvidal. I think it was a b**ch move."

So far, Masvidal has been given one count of felony aggravated battery and one count of felony criminal mischief. TMZ Sports has also reported that Masvidal has been ordered to stay at least 25 feet away from Covington. 'Gamebred' has since pleaded not-guilty to the charges from the attack that happened on March 21 in Miami.

Watch the full interview with Justin Gaethje on the Full Send podcast here:

Justin Gaethje admitted Colby Covington could beat him in a fight

In the same interview on the Full Send Podcast, Justin Gaethje also admitted that he thought Colby Covington could beat him inside the octagon. While he openly discusses his dislike for 'Chaos', the lightweight contender appreciated the wrestling skills the fighter has in the octagon:

"I think he's a great fighter. But he sucks to watch. If I fought him in the cage he'd probably beat me, because of his size and his ability to move forward and to grapple. But in a street fight, there's no f******g chance.

Alluding to the same 'street rules' that Mavidal deemed to have taken upon himself, Gaethje believes he'd have the upper hand if Covington approached him in the street and the two men fought.

While it is highly unlikely that the two men will ever meet inside the octagon, fans will be hoping that it is just stern words from Gaethje, who has a lightweight title fight against Charles Oliveira on May 7.

Edited by Allan Mathew