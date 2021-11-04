"You're a fu****g idiot!" - Justin Gaethje puts Colby Covington on blast for being a 'fake person'

Justin Gaethje has slammed Colby Covington and referred to ‘Chaos’ as a “fake person” and a “f**king idiot.” Gaethje also suggested his feud with Covington is personal.

Speaking to ESPN MMA’s Marc Raimondi ahead of UFC 268, Justin Gaethje opened up on multiple topics. When questioned about his long-running rivalry with Colby Covington, 'The Highlight' stated:

“I mean, I can’t respect someone that’s just a fake person, you know. He wants to say that nobody knows him because he’s putting on an act. You know, I can’t respect that as a human. I’ve never taken that route; seen that route. You know, I’ve got to give it to him, it takes some intellect to pull that sh** off, so good for him. But, yeah, more of it’s just personal. Like, when I was at the... there was a Trump thing in Vegas, where we were all at. You know, he sits there. He’s respectful as hell to me and to Ali [Abdelaziz].

“And we leave, and he goes on Twitter and starts saying, ‘He was with the terrorists at the Trump [event]...’ I’m like, ‘You’re a f**king idiot, dude. Like, you know, how could you be any more fake? We were right there, right in front of your face. Why didn’t you say something there?' And yeah, so I don’t respect that. That’s about it. But this is not my beef this week and I’d be a fool or an idiot to try and cause any commotion because Kamaru gets to break his face again on Saturday. And if anything were to happen, that would take a paycheck out of my pocket, Kamaru’s pocket. And that’s not what I’m here for.”

Catch ESPN MMA's interview with Justin Gaethje below:

Justin Gaethje and Colby Covington look to have their hand raised at UFC 268

Justin Gaethje’s most recent fight was a second-round submission loss against Khabib Nurmagomedov in their title unification bout at UFC 254 last October.

‘The Highlight’ hasn’t competed since but will return to the octagon against Michael Chandler this weekend. The Gaethje vs. Chandler matchup will serve as the UFC 268 main card opener. It could determine the next number one contender in the UFC lightweight division.

Meanwhile, Colby Covington will hope to leave Madison Square Garden with the UFC welterweight title. In the main event, he'll take on reigning champion Kamaru Usman for the second time.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Harvey Leonard