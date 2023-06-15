Kade Ruotolo cites twin brother Tye as his key to victory vs Tommy Langaker

Kade Ruotolo owes much of his success inside the circle to brother and fellow ONE Championship superstar Tye Ruotolo.

Defending his ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship, Kade Ruotolo scored another big win last Friday night, securing a unanimous decision victory against Norwegian veteran Tommy Langaker.

During the contest, Tye Ruotolo was in his brother’s corner, shouting out instructions that ultimately helped his brother leave Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with his fourth-straight win:

“Without him in my corner, man, there's probably so many matches that I wouldn't have won,” Kade Ruotolo said of his brother in a post-fight interview. “He's really a key to my victory, even leading into this one.”

Watch the full interview below:

Like his brother, Tye Ruotolo is undefeated in ONE, scoring wins over Garry Tonon and Marat Gafurov last year. He added a third name to his hit list last month when he bested reigning ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder via decision.

No announcements have been made as to when we will see twin submission terrors in action once again, however, Kade Ruotolo is determined to make his mixed martial arts debut before 2023 comes to an end.

If it were up to him, he would strap on the four-ounce gloves next month. Instead, Ruotolo will take his time to make sure that he is fully prepared to face any man ONE Championship puts in front of him.

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 11 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

