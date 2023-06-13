Kade Ruotolo describes Tommy Langaker battle as a ‘tough scrap’

After a long road to their eventual meeting, Kade Ruotolo finally squared off with Tommy Langaker at ONE Fight Night 11.

On June 9 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Ruotolo put his ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship on the line for a second time in the co-main event of the evening.

Following an altercation between the two at last year's ADCC finals, the two competitors had waited a long time to finally settle their beef inside the ONE ring.

Just like many fans and analysts predicted, the matchup delivered on the night with a high pace affair that demonstrated just how high level submission grappling in ONE Championship is.

As expected, Tommy Langaker proved to be a stern test for the world champion. After both men traded submission attempts throughout the bouts runtime, Kade Ruotolo got his hand raised via unanimous decision once the contest came to an end.

In his post-fight interview after the event, Ruotolo spoke about the match and how his opponent lived up to his preconceived expectations of how it would play out:

“It was definitely a tough scrap for sure. Tommy was an amazing opponent. I knew he'd be a tough match leading into this.”

Watch the full post-fight interview below:

Needing to dig deep to keep hold of his title, Langaker brought the best out of Kade whose aggressive high-pace style once again kept him one step ahead of his opponent.

ONE Fight Night 11 is available to watch for free via the replay on Prime Video for North American viewers.

