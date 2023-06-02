Kade Ruotolo hints that he and Tye have been putting in the work at the gym

At just 20 years of age, Kade Ruotolo is one of the very best grapplers in the world.

In 2022, he established himself as one of the best youngsters in the sport after a successful 12 months that saw him become the youngest-ever ADCC winner and the inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion.

The worrying thing for his opponents is that he is already at an elite level and with youth on his side, the American phenom is only going to keep evolving and getting better.

At ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9, his lightweight title will be on the line for a second time when he faces Norway’s Tommy Langaker.

Known for his aggressive approach to submission grappling that blends technicality with his physical size and strength, Langaker presents some fresh challenges for the champion.

However, Kade has been putting in extra work to try and counter whatever the Norwegian throws at him on fight night.

In an interview with Jiu-Jitsu Times, Kade Ruotolo revealed that one aspect of their games that he and his brother have been working on is their physical size and strength.

He said:

“Now we’ve got more muscle on us – we’re getting a bit stronger, a bit more weight on us.”

Defending his title at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Kade’s work in the gym should help to negate some of the physical advantages that Tommy Langaker brings to the table.

ONE Fight Night 11 will be live and free to watch for North American viewers with an Amazon Prime subscription.

