Kade Ruotolo says one thing’s for sure in next fight: “I’m going to get that finish”

At ONE Fight Night 11, Kade Ruotolo secured the second defense of his ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship.

Finally facing off with Norway’s Tommy Langaker, after some tension between the two at the ADCC finals last year, Kade got his hand raised via unanimous decision.

Despite a performance that proved how high-level he is right now, defeating another highly regarded competitor inside the ONE ring, the world champion was left with some regrets regarding his performance.

The best competitors in the world regardless of sport are always perfectionists when it comes to their chosen craft. With BJJ providing an endless quest for knowledge and refinement of skills, Kade is still evolving as a competitor and learning each day.

While he was able to demonstrate a lot of aspects of his game that separate him from the rest of the pack like his aggressive style and elite grappling IQ, the BJJ black belt was left unsatisfied that he wasn’t able to finish the contest despite all of the submission attempts.

In his post-fight interview, Kade Ruotolo reflected on the match-up and what he believes he could have done better on the night. He added that he expects more from himself when it comes to putting opponents away:

“Definitely next time I'm going to get that finish, regardless of who it is.”

Watch the full post-fight press conference below:

North American viewers can rewatch the entire ONE Fight Night 11 card via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

