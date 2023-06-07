Kade Ruotolo shares how he was rescued after a surfing experience went wrong  

Kade Ruotolo recently revealed that he came all too close to losing his life while surfing the dangerous waves of Costa Rica.

Kade Ruotolo is an avid surfer when he’s not on the mats. While in Costa Rica, he was hit by a massive, overhead wave that disconnected him from his board. Ruotolo did everything in his power to reach the surface and gasp for air, but when he finally made it there, he realized several more humongous waves were coming next. The phenom tried to swim to shore, but the ocean only pulled him deeper:

“I remember getting under the first two [waves] and just being out of breath and so tired. I was looking for anyone. I see my dad, and I’m yelling, ‘Help!’ Finally, I get over to his board and spend five minutes just catching my breath.”

This Friday night, Kade Ruotolo will be back in action as he is set to defend his ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship against veteran grappling standout Tommy Langaker. The two submission specialists will do battle inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in the ONE Fight Night 11 co-main event.

Both men will enter the contest undefeated under the ONE Championship banner with Kade Ruotolo winning his first three contests in a six-month span. He’ll make his first appearance of 2023 against Langaker, a 121-win veteran with his last two victories coming inside the circle. Tommy Langaker scored victories over Renato Canuto and four-time Sambo world champion Uali Kurzhev in his first two appearances.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

