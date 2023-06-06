Kade Ruotolo shares scary surfing experience: 'My leash broke off my board'

Apart from being a world champion submission grappler, Kade Ruotolo is also an avid surfer and has had a number of unforgettable experiences while on water.

One of which happened while he was in one of his favorite spots in Costa Rica that saw him hit by a massive wave and separated from his surfboard. Thankfully, he was able to survive the ordeal, which up to this date he considers as one of the scariest moments he has had to go through.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion recounted what took place on that fateful day.

Kade Ruotolo said:

“I pulled into this big barrel. I got smoked, I got smashed, I got picked up, boom, slammed to the bottom. My leash broke off my board, so I lost my flotation. I just started swimming as hard as I could, thinking I would get [back to the beach] in time. But by the time I looked up, I almost went backward. I didn’t make any ground toward the beach because the water is pulling the wave away from the beach.”

Despite the horrific experience, Kade Ruotolo is still surfing. In fact, along with his twin brother and fellow ONE Championship fighter Tye, he has built a training facility in Costa Rica so that even if they are in jiu-jitsu training they can still hit the waves.

This week, however, the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion parks his surfboard as he defends his title for the second time at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video in Bangkok.

Kade Ruotolo will battle Norwegian challenger Tommy Langaker in the co-headlining fight of the event happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

He is out to make back-to-back successful title defenses after beating Matheus Gabriel of Brazil by unanimous decision in his first test as champion.

The Atos Jiu-Jitsu affiliate became division king in October last year.

Targeting the top post is Tommy Langaker, who is also on a roll since making his ONE debut last year with two straight victories. His most recent win was over former title contender Uali Kurzhev of Russia by submission (heel hook) back in February.

ONE Fight Night 11 is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

