Kade Ruotolo wants to avoid ‘dumb errors’ against tricky Tommy Langaker 

Despite being just 20 years of age, ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo already has a wealth of elite experience under his belt.

Thanks to his training under professor Andre Galvao at the Atos gym and having a brother in Tye that is also an elite competitor, Kade’s youth and years of training have seen him own an iron-like defense on the canvas.

As the youngest-ever ADCC finals winner and the inaugural lightweight submission grappling champion, the Jiu-Jitsu prodigy has already accomplished an incredible amount in his career that makes up for the fact that his challengers may have many more years of competition under their belts.

At ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9, he will look to defend his title against another more senior adversary.

Norway’s Tommy Langaker has traveled the world and tested himself whenever and wherever possible to prove that he isn’t just the best in Europe, but potentially one of the best lightweights in the world.

With both men being known for their aggressive grappling styles, they’re both aware that one small mistake could allow their opponent to lock in the submission.

In an interview with the Jiu-Jitsu Times, Kade Ruotolo spoke about the dangers that Langaker brings to the table and how he plans on nullifying them by remaining focused:

“He’s super strong, super flexible, and he’s been throwing that matrix a lot – but as long as I don’t make any dumb errors and give up my back, I should get the win.”

ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9 will be available live and for free for North American fans with an Amazon Prime subscription.

Poll : 0 votes