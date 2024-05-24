Kade Ruotolo on why being ‘spazzy’ in BJJ is not a bad thing: “Keep that youthfulness scrambles”

Kade Ruotolo's signature "spazzy" style of submission grappling has served him well over the years.

Through six appearances under the ONE Championship banner, the 21-year-old Atos Jiu-Jitsu product has looked nothing short of spectacular scoring wins over the likes of Shinya Aoki, Tommy Langaker, and Francisco Lo. Along the way, he became the first-ever ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion and even won an ADCC title.

Offering some insight into his unique ground game during an appearance on the Talk-Jitsu Podcast, Ruotolo said:

"Learning how to keep that youthfulness scrambles but also adding technique to it, so it's not just sending it in every direction.

After establishing himself as one of the greatest BJJ practitioners on the planet, Kade Ruotolo will test out his skills in a pair of four-ounce gloves when he makes his mixed martial arts debut in Bangkok.

Kade Ruotolo meets Blake Cooper in his MMA debut at ONE 167 on June 7

Emanating from Impact Arena, ONE 167 will feature a slew of can't-miss matchups, including a ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title headliner as Tawanchai puts his 26 pounds of gold on the line against 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut. You've also got the return of Rodtang who meets the always dangerous Denis Puric in a bantamweight kickboxing clash.

But before all of that goes down, fans will see Kade Ruotolo make his highly anticipated MMA debut against American standout Blake Cooper.

After earning wins while competing for Cage Warriors and Destiny MMA, Cooper made his ONE Championship debut at ONE Fight Night 14 in September, suffering his first professional loss against Maurice Abevi. The Lion of Judah product will look to bounce back at the expense of Ruotolo at ONE 167 on Friday, June 7 in The Land of Smiles.

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.