Kade Ruotolo tells the origin of his beef with Tommy Langaker

Kade Ruotolo explained how his rivalry with Tommy Langaker started.

On June 9, Langaker looks to end Ruotolo’s phenomenal run by dethroning the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion. There will be added stakes at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video, as the two world-class BJJ competitors have established a rivalry over the past year.

During an interview with ONE Championship, Ruotolo explained the origins of his rivalry with Langaker. The quotes were later shared on Instagram by the combat sports promotion:

“At the ADCC afterparty, Langaker came up to me, and he was like, ‘When are we going to fight?’ We exchanged some words, and then, long story short, I just body-locked him, and I picked him up in the air. I was like, ‘I could slam you right now. You’re lucky I won’t. I told him, ‘I promise you, when I fight you, I’m going to submit you.’ So, now I’ve got to submit him.”

Regardless of their beef, Kade Ruotolo vs. Tommy Langaker is a must-see submission grappling matchup.

Since making his ONE Championship debut in May 2022, Ruotolo has won three consecutive matches, including two for the world championship. He last competed in December 2022, defeating Matheus Gabriel by unanimous decision to retain the gold.

Meanwhile, Langaker has also maintained an undefeated record in ONE. The 29-year-old is 2-0 and earned a world title shot by submitting Uali Kurzhev with a heel hook on February 24. He also walked away with a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Kade Ruotolo vs. Tommy Langaker is the co-main event for ONE Fight Night 11, which goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

