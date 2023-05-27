Kade Ruotolo, Tommy Langaker, Danielle Kelly wince at Mikey Musumeci’s leg lock of Gantumur Bayanduuren

When young grapplers refuse to go to bed, their mothers scare them to sleep by telling them that Mikey Musumeci will come after their kneecaps.

The ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion's leglocks are so devastating that they make seasoned grapplers look away. 'Darth Rigatoni' is so adept at popping someone's kneecap that he may have ended Gantumur Bayanduuren's career with his series of leg attacks at ONE Fight Night 6.

In a short reaction video released by ONE Championship on Instagram, we saw ONE grapplers Kade Ruotolo, Danielle Kelly, and Tommy Langaker react to Mikey Musumeci's absolute destruction of Bayanduuren's legs. Judging by their reactions alone, you'd think they're watching a gory horror film.

Here's the clip:

"Please tap when necessary 🙏"

Despite the excruciating leglocks that could have made any world-class grappler tap out in an instant, Bayanduuren refused to give up and finished the bout, losing via unanimous decision. It did, however, cost him dearly as the injuries he sustained in his ankle and knee sidelined him for a very long time.

Learning about this, Mikey Musumeci decided that he'll favor chokes more than joint locks in his future matches. This was seen in his next bout when he defended his belt against Osamah Almarwai at ONE Fight Night 10.

That night, Mikey Musumeci refused to go into tunnel vision with his leglocks and wisely shifted his attacks to better submission openings. After threatening his Yemeni challenger with a series of leglocks, the self-proclaimed Jiujitsu nerd transitioned to half-guard top. Eventually, 'Darth Rigatoni' found his way to back control and locked in an air-tight rear-naked choke. Almarwai was forced to tap out almost instantly.

