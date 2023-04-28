Kade and Tye Ruotolo share candid opinion on utilizing the reverse triangle choke

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo and his brother, the youngest IBJJF world champion Tye Ruotolo, are two of the most lethal submission artists in the world today. You won't find a submission that the two prodigies aren't aware of.

Fans were all excited when Kade and Tye Ruotolo decided to take part in an "Ask Me Anything" session on Reddit. Fans got to ask them some serious inquiries about their jiu-jitsu technique.

One Redditor asked what the twins' opinion on the inverted triangle choke:

"How do you guys feel about inverted triangles? They’re my favorite sub and I can hit them from so many positions but my coach always tells me to not rely on them because you have to be in a “bad” position to latch one up. Wanted to get your thoughts on them"

Kade and Tye replied with:

"No such thing as a bad submission if it works for you 👍 As long as you’re not putting yourself in bad positions, trying to get the finish repeatedly"

The "art" part of Martial Arts is an aspect of the way that allows us to express who we are as individuals. It's an expression of our individuality. This is reflected in the Ruotolo Brothers' answer.

Whichever technique works for your style, regardless of how much others may perceive it as inefficient, you should keep practicing it. We'd imagine this is how Kade and Tye Ruotolo got to develop their frenetic, attack-based grappling styles as well.

On May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, Tye Ruotolo will face reigning ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder. The two BJJ blackbelts will lock horns in a middleweight submission grappling match in ONE Championship’s first on-site event in the United States.

Meanwhile, Kade Ruotolo will defend his ONE lightweight submission grappling world title for a second time at ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9. Across the circle from him will be multi-time IBJJF gold medalist, Tommy Langaker.

ONE Fight Night 10, which will be ONE's first-ever live on-ground event on American soil, will air from 1stBank Center in Colorado on May 5. ONE Fight Night 11 will be broadcast live from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on June 9. Both events will be available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

