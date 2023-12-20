Kamaru Usman explains why he shares 'Nigerian Nightmare' moniker with Christian Okoye and Samuel Peter by unveiling it's origin and heritage

Kamaru Usman has shed light on why he shares the moniker 'Nigerian Nightmare' with other sportspersons such as Christian Okoye and Samuel Peter.

Usman is a 36-year-old Nigerian-American MMA stalwart and a former UFC welterweight champion. Meanwhile, Christian Okoye is a 62-year-old Nigerian-American former NFL star, whereas Nigerian-born US resident Samuel Peter is a 43-year-old former WBC heavyweight champion boxer.

On the PBD podcast, host Patrick Bet-David asked Kamaru Usman about where the nickname 'Nigerian Nightmare' started. Usman responded by explaining that it was a nickname he often heard as a child. He noted that it was given to athletes who are "more than exceptional in their field."

The MMA star pointed out that it was a nickname a person of Nigerian descent would want for themselves. Usman highlighted that it was akin to "a pride flag" a Nigerian-born athlete carried everywhere to let people know they were a nightmare in their sport.

Moreover, Usman noted that there have been multiple 'Nigerian Nightmares,' including soccer players. Bet-David then asked him to name a few famous ones. The UFC mainstay replied by saying:

"Christian Okoye in American football, he was a 'Nigerian Nightmare' ... Kansas City Chiefs. Everybody knew what a nightmare he was to tackle. Samuel Peter, WBC heavyweight champion of the world, boxing. A lot of people don't know that name 'cause he didn't hold a title for very, very long. But yeah, he was a nightmare to deal with."

He added:

"So, there have been a few 'Nigerian Nightmares.' But these are some of the athletes that I grew up watching. And it was just a name that was just like, if I ever got an opportunity to carry that flag and represent that name, I want it."

Check out Usman's comments below (1:30):

Furthermore, Kamaru Usman suggested that the moniker didn't work out during his amateur wrestling career, as amateur wrestling isn't as mainstream as professional fighting. However, once he rose to prominence in MMA, the moniker became a part of his brand, and he feels he's done justice to it with his combat sports accomplishments.

Kamaru Usman's next fight: 'The Nigerian Nightmare' looks to rebuild in 2024

Kamaru Usman's reign as the UFC welterweight champion ended in his rematch against Leon Edwards in August 2022, courtesy of a fifth-round KO defeat. He subsequently lost the trilogy matchup to Edwards via majority decision in March 2023. In his most recent fight, Usman lost a razor-close majority decision against Khamzat Chimaev in a middleweight bout in October 2023.

Currently on a three-fight losing streak, Kamaru Usman has vowed to work his way back to the top again in 2024. Many have been lobbying for the UFC to book a Usman-Chimaev rematch ever since.

For his part, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has consistently hinted that he'd be open to fighting Khamzat Chimaev again, while the latter is known for his willingness to fight anyone. Nevertheless, as of this time, neither Usman nor Chimaev's next matchups have been officially announced.