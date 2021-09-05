Kamaru Usman, Francis Ngannou, and Tony Ferguson listed among athletes with over 50 clean USADA tests

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, reigning heavyweight king Francis Ngannou and former interim lightweight champ Tony Ferguson were among the list of athletes to have passed over 50 USADA tests, as reported by Jeff Novitzky via his official Twitter handle.

Novitzky, the UFC's senior vice president of athlete health and performance, tweeted a list containing the names of eight UFC fighters with spotless testing records.

"How is this for a list of clean athletes!!?? All with 50x perfect USADA test history. 50x UFC letterman jackets on the way for: @Cody_Nolove @Ruthless_RL @USMAN84kg @MishaC911 @WonderboyMMA @TonyFergusonXT @TeciaTorres @francis_ngannou," wrote Jeff Novitzky via Twitter.

Other names on the list included former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt, Robbie Lawler, Misha Cirkunov, Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson and Tecia Torres.

There have been other notable mentions who have entered the '50 clean tests' club. Former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz was honored by USADA in March for the same.

UFC veteran and future Hall of Famer Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone was also presented with the same honor back in 2020.

Kamaru Usman has been accused of using PEDs by his future opponent Colby Covington

Welterweight king Kamaru Usman has been openly accused of using EPO by his arch-rival Colby Covington on numerous occasions.

The allegations, thus far, have proved to be baseless. The provocation could be yet another attempt by Colby Covington to play mind games with 'The Nigerian Nightmare' ahead of their welterweight championship rematch at UFC 268.

"Everybody knows you're on EPO. I'll pay you $25,000 if you can pee in a cup right now and it passes," said Covington ahead of their first title fight.

Watch Colby Covington accuse Kamaru Usman of using EPO ahead of their first fight at UFC 245:

UFC 268 will see Kamaru Usman defend his welterweight strap against Covington in a rematch. The two first met at UFC 245's main event. It was an action-packed fight where Kamaru Usman ultimately secured a TKO victory over Covington in the final round.

Talk about a line up! 🙌 We’re headed back to NYC and we’re not coming empty-handed! #UFC268 Tickets on sale Sept 17th! Visit https://t.co/YzVPhY2GlF for more info! pic.twitter.com/gFDx7PQ6Em — UFC (@ufc) August 29, 2021

Khabib Nurmagomedov fan? This is the location you're looking for!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh