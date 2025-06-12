Kamaru Usman gets 100% real about fighting Belal Muhammad after the latter's UFC 315 title loss

Despite the previous animosity between them, Kamaru Usman isn't interested in fighting Belal Muhammad in the octagon. During a media day interview ahead of his upcoming fight with streaking welterweight Joaquin Buckley, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' shared his thoughts on Muhammad.
While he acknowledged that there was tension at one point, he downplayed the prevailing thought that they are both locked in a feud. He even asserted that the only way he would accept to face Muhammad in a fight would be if the latter managed to recapture his welterweight title:
"Now, here's the thing. When Belal Muhammad was champion, he... there was a reason to fight Belal Muhammad, right? He had the title. Let's be honest here. We're not the best of friends, but I don't wish him any bad, you know? He's my Muslim brother, so I don't wish him any bad, but what do you have to offer me? You're gonna give me a side deal? You're gonna throw some extra cash on the side? If he's going to do that, maybe. But who knows?"
Check out Kamaru Usman's thoughts on fighting Belal Muhammad:
Muhammad is coming off a highly competitive, five-round loss to newly-minted welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena. The two men had locked horns in the main event of UFC 315, but despite Muhammad's best efforts, the Australian's defensive wrestling and counter-grappling held up well.
Thus, the fight was largely contested on the feet, where Della Maddalena proved to be the superior striker, despite Muhammad showing glimpses of much-improved boxing.
Kamaru Usman main events a UFC Fight Night this weekend
This Saturday, Kamaru Usman faces Joaquin Buckley in a high-stakes headliner at UFC on ESPN 69. Their matchup has title implications, at least for Buckley, who is on a six-fight hot streak and recently TKO'd three-time welterweight title challenger Colby Covington at UFC on ESPN 63.
Usman, by contrast, will likely have to do more to earn another crack at welterweight gold. He is coming off a three-fight losing streak, with two of those losses being in welterweight title fights. A fourth consecutive loss would be disastrous and almost certainly close the door on any championship resurgence.